Tesla History Timeline: Evolution & Stock Prices

Tesla has faced several highs and lows in its nearly 20-year history, and today the automaker hardly resembles the pre-IPO startup it once was. In a recent report, Forbes shared a long timeline of Tesla’s major innovations and accomplishments, alongside the company’s biggest headaches and the movement of its stock price to where it is now.

Below is an abridged timeline of some of Tesla’s most important innovations, achievements and challenges, as well as its evolving stock price once becoming publicly traded.

(Note: Forbes has adjusted historical prices to account for stock splits.)

2003: Tesla Founded

July 1: Tesla founded by Martin Eberhard; before Elon Musk and IPO stock price

2004: Elon Musk Invests In Tesla

February: Elon Musk invests $6.5 million into Tesla

2006: Tesla Secures $105 Million In Funding, Stock Price Pre-IPO

July 19: Tesla unveils Roadster

August 2: Tesla and Musk reveal “Master Plan” to move from coal to solar and to produce affordable EVs

2007: Eberhard Steps Down As CEO, Tesla Cuts Staff To Lower Burn Rate

August: Co-founder Eberhard resigns, moves to the role of President of Tech; Michael Marks becomes CEO

November: Ze’ev Drori takes over for Marks

2008: Eberhard Officially Leaves, Tesla Narrowly Avoids Bankruptcy

January: Eberhard officially leaves the company

February 1: First Roadster rolls off the production line

October: Musk takes over while Tesla is on the brink of financial collapse

November: Tesla narrowly avoids bankruptcy

2009: Eberhard Sues Tesla, Model S Announced

March 26: Tesla announces the Model S

June: Martin Eberhard files libel, slander lawsuit against Tesla claiming he was forced out of the company. Tesla gains $465 million U.S. DOE loan that would later be repaid in May 2013 with $12 million in interest.

August: Tesla’s first time achieving corporate profitability. Eberhard drops lawsuit against Musk.

September: Tesla gets $82.5 million in funding

2010: Tesla Goes Public, Partners With Major Automakers

January 29: Tesla files S-1 Form with SEC to initiate IPO

April 20: Daimler gains 10-percent stake in Tesla for around $50 million

May 21: Toyota gains Tesla stake through $50 million stock purchase

June 29: Tesla debuts IPO stock price at $17 per share (actual stock price after stock splits: $1.59).

2011: Model S Introduced

October: Tesla introduces Model S prototype with 320-mile range

Stock price: $1.58

2012: Tesla Ends Roadster, Launches Superchargers

January: Tesla ceases production of the Roadster

Stock price: $1.52

February 16: Tesla unveils Model X SUV

Stock price: $2.28

June 22: Tesla delivers first Model S

Stock price: $2.25

September: Tesla launches Supercharger stations in California

Stock price: $1.93

2013: Tesla Turns First Quarterly Profit

May 8: Tesla turns its first quarterly profit

Stock price: $3.72

2014: Tesla Launches Giga Nevada, Autopilot

February: Tesla opens “Gigafactory” Nevada

Stock price: $13.22

September: Tesla builds first cars capable of including Autopilot software

Stock price: $18.61

2015: Tesla Reveals Energy Products, First Model X Delivered, Autopilot Rolls Out To Customers

April 30: Tesla reveals Powerwall and Powerpack

Stock price: $13.99

September 29: Tesla delivers first Model X

Stock price: $16.44

October 14: Tesla launches Autopilot to customers

Stock price: $15.99

2016: Tesla Announces Model 3, SolarCity Deal Initiated

March 31: Tesla unveils mass-market Model 3

Stock price: $15.32

May 4: Musk targets half a million vehicles yearly in 2018, a million in 2020

Stock price: $14.84

June 21: Tesla initiates SolarCity deal

Stock price: $14.64

July 20: Musk reveals Master Plan, Part Deux with rooftop solar, market expansion, Autopilot advancements, and future carsharing platform (that still hasn’t been debuted)

Stock price: $15.22

August: Tesla debuts Autopilot 8.0 software

Stock price: $15.33

October: “Full Self Driving” hardware included in new builds

Stock price: $14.25

November: Tesla closes SolarCity deal sparking lawsuit; acquires Grohmann Engineering

Stock price: $12.72

2017: Tesla Changes Name, Launches Model 3

February: Tesla drops “Motors” from name

Stock price: $16.62

July 28: Tesla launches Model 3

Stock price: $22.34

November 16: Tesla announces new Roadster and Semi

Stock price: $16.62

2018: Tesla Reports Losses, Twitter & SEC Go Crazy Over Elon Musk Tweet

January 3: Tesla delays Model 3 production targets a second time

Stock price: $21.37

February 6: SpaceX sends Musk’s Tesla Roadster to Mars as test payload

Stock price: $22.26

April 3: Musk announces Tesla doesn’t require any more capital

Stock price: $17.84

May 3: Tesla shares hit a slump

Stock price: $18.96

July 1: Tesla meets goal of over 5,000 Model 3 units per week

Stock price: $22.34

August 1: Tesla reports biggest loss yet

Stock price: $20.06

August 7: Musk tweets that Tesla has “funding secured” to take Tesla private

Stock price: $25.30

September: SEC fines Tesla and Musk $20 million each, requires Musk to step down from Tesla board

Stock price: $19.26

2019: Tesla Unveils Cybertruck, Model Y, Giga Shanghai Starts Production

February 25: SEC files for contempt against Elon Musk

Stock price: $19.92

March 3: Tesla unveils Model Y

Stock price: $19.02

October 23: Tesla begins production at Giga Shanghai

Stock price: $16.98

November 21: Tesla unveils Cybertruck

Stock price: $23.66

2020: Tesla Breaks Valuation Records, Delivers First Model Y Units

January 10: Tesla breaks U.S. automaker valuation record at $86 billion

Stock price: $31.88

March: Tesla delivers the first Model Y units

Stock price: $49.57

June 10: Tesla’s market valuation grows to $180 billion

Stock price: $68.34

June 15: Tesla unveils first 400+ mile range vehicle with Model S Long Range Plus

Stock price: $66.06

July: Tesla turns a full year’s worth of profits

Stock price: $106.16

August 31: Tesla 5-for-1 stock split goes into effect

Stock price: $166.11

October: Tesla begins FSD beta testing

Stock price: $149.39

December 21: Tesla lands S&P 500 spot

Stock price: $235.22

2021: Tesla Delivers First Model S Plaid, Surpasses A Trillion-Dollar Valuation

January: Tesla announces it will accept cryptocurrency

Stock price: $243.26

June: First Model S Plaid delivered

Stock price: $207.97

August 19: Tesla hosts first AI Day

Stock price: $224.49

October 25: Tesla surpasses $1 trillion valuation

Stock price: $341.62

December 1: Tesla moves headquarters to Texas

Stock price: $365.00

2022: New Lawsuits And Gigafactories

February 11: Tesla faces racial discrimination lawsuit

Stock price: $286.67

March 22: Tesla opens Gigafactory Berlin

Stock price: $331.33

April 7: Tesla opens Gigafactory Texas

Stock price: $352.42

June: Tesla cuts 10 percent of salaried staff

Stock price: $246.79

August: California accuses Tesla of misrepresenting Autopilot and FSD

Stock price: $297.28

August 25: Tesla 3-for-1 stock split goes into effect

Stock price: $296.07

September: Tesla hosts second AI Day

Stock price: $287.81

Onlookers may be able to garner many valuable lessons from Tesla’s history, but suffice it to say that it has been a long and winding road, full of both failures and successes. With a new Gigafactory location set to be announced this year and continued expansion of the company’s innovations across worldwide markets, the next decade is likely to be a Tesla-dominated one — even more so than the last decade.

Originally published by EVANNEX. By Peter McGuthrie