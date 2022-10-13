Siemens Gamesa Offshore Wind Turbine Prototype Breaks 24-Hour Output Record

Siemens Gamesa set a fresh record in wind generation this week. Specifically, a Siemens SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine prototype set the record. The turbine has produced 359 megawatt-hours within a 24-hour time period — “the most power one turbine has ever produced over this duration and enough energy to drive 1.8 million km in a mid-sized electric car!”

Offshore Wind Biz reports that the record for production over a 24-hour period was previously held by the GE Haliade-X offshore wind turbine prototype installed at Sif Maasvlakte 2 in the Port of Rotterdam, which generated 312 MWh of electricity in 24 hours back in November 2020.

This new world record comes less than a year after Siemens Gamesa installed the SG 14-222 DD prototype offshore wind turbine at its test centre in Østerild, Denmark — in November 2021. The SG 14-222 DD can provide enough energy to power around 18,000 households annually.

And how did Siemens Gamesa achieve this? “We went bigger — for the better. We have enhanced and upgraded our proven Direct Drive technology. Raising the rating of our newest turbine to 14 megawatts has been made possible by increasing the rotor diameter to 222 meters — using the 108-meter-long B108 blades. This enables the SG 14-222 DD to offer an increase in Annual Energy Production (AEP) of more than 25% compared to its predecessor in similar conditions.”

People drive progress at Siemens Gamesa. Andre Dalby, Module Project Manager, provided more on his thoughts on the team’s work on the prototype. “The biggest secret behind the SG 14-236 DD is team spirit at all levels. In this project, we feel like one big team. For me — and I can see it in others as well — that means that we have a great deal of transparency and work together based on a common foundation.”

He continues with a few words on the future: “This turbine for me represents the essence of what we do: a cleaner world for future generations. The SG 14-236 DD is the largest turbine we have ever made. It will be instrumental for our future and will be a massive contributor to the world’s energy transition. With only 90 of these SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines, we could cover the annual electricity consumption of a city the size of Amsterdam in The Netherlands!”

Along with the diligent work of all involved, this week, Jochen Eickholt, CEO of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, emphasized, “It is now or never, Europe needs to view the wind industry as strategically important to secure energy independence.” There’s a push to make this a bigger industry of commitment in Europe and globally. Siemens Gamesa tweets:

“As the demand for #EnergySecurity grows stronger than ever, Siemens Gamesa stands alongside its #WindIndustry peers in the signing of this open letter sent by @GWECGlobalWind to the #G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governers Meeting this week.”

The tweet then links to this letter: An open letter from the global wind energy industry to G20 and world leaders: Renewable energy can steer us out of the current crisis.

The time to support renewable energy broadly, and offshore wind power more specifically, is now. Global heating and climate crisis will not wait. People and the economy are ready for it now.

