Siemens Gamesa Typhoon-Proofs Turbines for Japan

The increasing winds of storms, especially for typhoon-prone Japan, has led to some changes in the wind industry. A wind farm cluster on the Hokkaido island of north Japan, the Dohoku wind farm cluster, is taking measures to deal with the problem. Siemens Gamesa developed turbines especially designed to secure stability in the wind and keep the strong turbines at work providing clean energy.

The largest of its kind in the country, utilizing 79 turbines in total, the Dohoku wind farm’s typhoon-proof onshore turbines from Siemens Gamesa were specifically designed for Japan’s high-wind site conditions.

Managing Director of Siemens Gamesa in Japan Russell Cato said: “We’re the first company in the industry that has developed 4.3 MW typhoon type certified onshore turbines, which also achieved site-specific Wind Farm Certificate for several Japanese projects too. Equipped with the strongest T-class turbine in the market, we are very pleased to supply this milestone giant project to capture the abundant high winds in Japan and extend our partnership with Eurus Energy over the last more than 20 years with projects both inside and outside of Japan.”

NIKKEI Asia reports that each unit with a 200-meter diameter can generate 11 megawatts, and the blades can resist winds of up to 57 meters per second.

Technical field assistance, construction, and commissioning of the four wind projects will also be provided by Siemens Gamesa, with the company expanding in Japan. The company plans for full commissioning in the second half of 2023.

A milestone in Japan! Siemens Gamesa will supply 79 units of its industry-leading, typhoon-proof 4.3MW onshore turbines to the Dohoku cluster of four wind farms, located in the Hokkaido island of north Japan. #PartnershipsWithPurposehttps://t.co/zjqPL3qCf7 pic.twitter.com/IX7NQG3eh2 — Siemens Gamesa (@SiemensGamesa) June 16, 2021

“With deep roots in Asia Pacific, Siemens Gamesa has developed a world-class manufacturing and supplier base in the region, as well as a capable and growing team on the ground for project execution and maintenance. Leveraging our strength on technology innovation, we are well positioned to join hands with trusted partners to develop renewable energy for the sustainable growth of our society and community,” said Paulo Soares, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s onshore business unit in the Asia Pacific region.

NIKKEI Asia also covered the development, pointing out that Siemens Gamens in Taiwan accounts for 3 gigawatts (GW) of wind farms, capturing 70% of the market there. NiKKEI quotes Rusell Cato as confirming, “We want the same level of success in Japan.”

NIKKEI Asia talked with Cato about the pressing question of where the equipment will be made. “We’re doing a lot of work with a lot of suppliers in Japan, looking at different partners,” said Cato. “The company aims to source 60% of the materials from Japan by 2040.” Siemens Gamesa will increase the number of employees at its Japanese arm by 60% to 100 in a year, Cato said.

The Japanese government plans on installing up to 45 gigawatts of offshore wind turbines by 2040.

Following up on July 6, 2021, Siemens Gamesa announced that a second Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbine was awarded typhoon-resistant type certificate. Siemens Gamesa became one of the first turbine manufacturers worldwide to receive a second rotor-nacelle assembly (RNA) IEC type certificate covering resistance to extreme wind conditions. The award was issued by TÜV NORD. The SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine joined the SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbine with this recent certification. Both turbines are now trusted for endurance in the great force of typhoon winds. Siemens Gamesa machines are thus able to withstand Typhoon- or T-class wind speeds as determined by the IEC — wind speeds reaching 57 meters per second for 10 minutes and three-second gusts of up to 79.8 meters per second.

“We are driven to ensure that our turbines can sustain the extreme weather events such as typhoons seen in Asia Pacific. We’re thus tremendously proud to have received this second rotor-nacelle assembly type certification. With the region poised to become even more significant globally, it strengthens our focus on delivering value to our customers,” says Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit.

Siemens initiative is working as part of a team that is gathering cross-industry experiences to align wind turbine design methodologies for extreme environmental conditions. The company is part of the international ACE (Alleviating Cyclone and Earthquake challenges for wind farms) Joint Industry Project.

“Throughout the years, we have established a unique track record in the industry, including in Asia Pacific, as we installed and maintain the very first commercial project in Taiwan, Formosa 1. Going forward, we will leverage this experience and prepare to deliver the highest possible standards to support the broader adoption of offshore wind in the region,” says Niels Steenberg, Siemens Gamesa Executive General Manager for Offshore in Asia-Pacific.

Russell Cato, Managing Director for Siemens Gamesa in Japan, adds: “Building up on more than 20 years of presence in Japan, Siemens Gamesa is committed to contribute to the growth of the local wind power market. On the offshore side, we firmly believe in the potential of the industry, and are encouraged in our endeavors by the strong promotion plan from the government, towards the decarbonization of society by 2050.”