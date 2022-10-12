Radio Flyer is Busy With Awards — And New (Secret) Products!

Despite 105 years of creating laughter and smiles, Chicago-based Radio Flyer isn’t resting on its laurels. The company has been on a bit of a tear recently, with new products entering new segments and an expanded portfolio that seeks to bring those smiles to even more kids — and even some adults. Radio Flyer is all about progress, in other words, and they’ve underscored that commitment to progress by earning B Corp status.

The brand is now the first global toy and electric bike manufacturer recognized by B Labs for its commitment and progress toward positive environmental and social impact. That B Corp status verifies that the carbon cost of each item purchased on RadioFlyer.com is 100% offset through a verified emission reduction project. That was achieved, in part, by the Radio Flyer focus on how it sources the raw materials used in packaging construction (the company has increased the recycled content of packaging to 87%), as well as carbon offset purchases — something that’s key to the Flyer brand.

“Our commitment to sustainability and social impact is rooted in our core values. With FLYER, our new line of e-bikes for families, we take that commitment a step further,” explains the brand’s Chief Wagon Officer, Robert Pasin. “We are super passionate about helping families replace car trips with more bike rides so they can explore the outdoors while we do our part to protect it.”

I reached out to Radio Flyer to ask about their environmental commitment, and expected to get the usual sort of “LEED-certified building, we recycle, etc.” kind of responses we always get. Instead, I received a fairly detailed response, which I’ve included (unedited) below.

Radio Flyer’s trailblazing efforts established the company as a leader in sustainability within the toy industry. Radio Flyer’s commitment to global sustainability leads with goals and initiatives to learn and share continued progress toward environmental responsibility: SBTI: Radio Flyer has publicly committed to science-based emission reduction goals aligned with the Science Based Targets Initiative to keep global emission reduction targets well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

RE100: Radio Flyer is a member of RE100, the global corporate renewable energy initiative uniting hundreds of businesses committed to using 100% renewable electricity.

Chemical Footprint Project: Aligned with efforts to better manage chemicals used in the manufacturing process, Radio Flyer has joined the Clean Production Action Chemical Footprint Project.

The Arbor Day Foundation: In partnership with The Arbor Day Foundation, Radio Flyer plants a tree for every toy purchased on radioflyer.com. Since the program began in 2013, the brand has planted over 290,000 trees.

As cool as all the environmental engagement and commitment to a sustainable business practice is, it’s only part of what the company has been up to in recent weeks. Remember those new products I mentioned at the start of the article? I wasn’t just referring to the Tesla Cyberquad or Ultimate Go-Kart we tested earlier this year.

Radio Flyer Upcoming Products

During my last visit to Radio Flyer’s Chicago HQ, I was treated to a whole lineup of upcoming products set to debut in the coming months — at the moment, though, I can only tell you about two. From left, a new, folding electric cargo bike with an innovative rear child seat for big (ish) kids, and a prototype, “FLYER” branded follow-up to the Ultimate Go-Kart that’s aimed at bigger, faster kids.

A full review of each of those is coming soon, but I’ll give you the teaser versions, here, to whet your appetites a bit.

FLYER Kart for Big Kids

This new, more powerful version of the Radio Flyer Ultimate Go-kart wears black paint and the same FLYER logo as the adult-focused e-bikes, signifying that’s it’s a more serious, grown-up type of ride than the smaller red one.

The new kart gets a higher top speed, rubber tires, and a sliding seat to adjust for several heights. Details are scarce, and I hadn’t intended to write about this kart prematurely — but Pasin himself outed the kart on his personal LinkedIn page, and I couldn’t resist including it. I cannot wait to ride it!

Folding Electric Cargo Bike

The latest addition to Flyer’s e-bike lineup, this new folding electric cargo bike is surprisingly lightweight. On the move, it felt a touch more nimble than the solid-framed Flyer L885 that I gave the “best cargo bike” nod to for 2022. It feels downright tossable, in fact — and I’d be surprised if it weighed much more than the fat-tired Aventon Sinch folder.

Following in the L885’s footsteps, the real advantage of going with Flyer isn’t necessarily the bike (though that’s solid). Instead, it’s the ecosystem of Radio Flyer accessories, including a smaller version of the kid and cargo carrier (built for “just” one kiddo) and a more open kid seat (shown, above) for bigger kids who can hop on and off the bikes on their own.

You can see both in detail in the Radio Flyer released video, below, then let us know what you think of Flyer’s latest e-rides in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Source | Images: Radio Flyer.