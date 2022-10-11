Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Amazon Prime Day 2022

Air Quality

Prime Day Deals to CleanTechnify Your Home

It might be a good day to upgrade your home’s tech.

Published

Unless you’ve been actively avoiding nearly all forms of media the last few days, you already know that online retailing giant Amazon is running a Prime Day Early Access Sale for Prime members today and tomorrow, promising “Black Friday” prices a few weeks early in a bid to goose typically slow mid-October sales numbers and grab an early slice of holiday shopping dollars.

And, look— there are plenty of reasons to not buy from Amazon, and plenty more to eschew consumerism entirely and not buy anything at all. (Gasp!) That said, if you’re planning to add some smart home-style tech to help reduce your energy bill and carbon footprint, we’ve found a few Prime Day deals that might be able to help CleanTechnify your home — starting with these.

Smart Thermostat to Reduce Energy Bills

Amazon Smart Thermostat

Image courtesy Amazon.

Though pretty familiar today, smart thermostats were pretty exciting technology for us just a few years ago, when Nest and Honeywell were leading the charge towards more efficient home climate controls. That’s still arguably true today, with both the Google-owned Nest and Honeywell-developed Amazon Smart Thermostat playing a part in this week’s Prime Day Early Access event, with 30% to 35% off deals available on both options.

Both of the above options come with comprehensively engineered smartphone apps, and are compatible with a number of smart speaker options, as well. There’s not much to recommend one over the other, from where I’m sitting — just, you know, read the fine print with your utility company.

Breath Easy With an Air Purifier

Levoit Air Purifier on Amazon Prime Day Early Access

Image courtesy Amazon.

We’ve written plenty about the benefits of breathing cleaner air. From a reduced rate of deadly respiratory illnesses to a correlation with higher test scores in kids — there is no question that, when it comes to the air we breathe: cleaner is better.

The LEVOIT line of indoor air purifiers comes with thousands of positive reviews and the promise that their “H13 True HEPA filtration system” helps to reduce the effects of allergies and asthma by trapping nearly 100% of airborne particles to 0.3 microns in size (so, like, tiny). What’s more, the “smart” versions of these air purifiers can actually sense when your indoor air quality drops, and reduce their energy use by only “kicking on” when they’re needed, or when you’ve set them to using their connected smartphone app.

And, like their smart thermostat cousins, above, the LEVOIT air purifiers can be commanded through your Alexa or Google Assistant apps, or smart speakers. LEVOIT “smart” purifiers carry discounts of up to 30% off for Prime Day.

Turn Off the Lights

Kasasmart Smart Home Lighting

Image courtesy Amazon.

Amazon seems to be pushing the KasaSmart brand of smart home lighting this Prime Day, with deals up to 40% off selected smart light bulbs, outlets, power strips, light switches, and more, all controlled through your smartphone, home speaker, or computer.

If you become a fan of the app, you can also loop in other home electronics that are part of the KasaSmart ecosystem, like home security cameras and LED mood lighting that you can sync up to your favorite TV shows.

Keep Track of it All

Products like the Sense energy monitor allow you to keep track of nearly every piece of electrical equipment in your home by measuring the current flow millions of times a minute. With it, you can observe changes in load with precise detail. And, with the device’s latest update, the Sense app can now tracks carbon usage in real time, and offer users a “look-ahead” feature that forecasts the amount of carbon dioxide emitted to generate a specific unit of power. That enables Sense owners to schedule energy tasks with a high carbon cost (ex.: laundry, washing the dishes, or charging their EV) at times when carbon emissions will be lowest.

The Sense energy monitor is on sale at 20% off through October 12th.

 

Original content from CleanTechnica; not supported by Amazon, or any of the brands featured herein.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

2024 Chevy Silverado EV home energy system cues new GM business 2024 Chevy Silverado EV home energy system cues new GM business

Cars

GM Gets Into the Energy Business

The EV revolution isn't about new vehicles, it's about a new kind of energy — and GM is starting to get it!

3 hours ago
deconstructed deconstructed

Buildings

Building Materials Need To Be Deconstructed Instead Of Sent To Landfills

Deconstruction can represent a viable and sustainable alternative to construction demolition, especially if various stages of a building's lifecycle are taken into account.

4 hours ago
coral research coral research

Climate Change

What Can A Coral Research & Development Accelerator Platform Accomplish?

An open-source platform model will allow access to any coral researchers; will be transdisciplinary, equitable and inclusive; and will strive for efficiency. Every penny...

5 days ago
Sexy / unsexy, practical / impractical quadrant chart of marine transportation decarbonization by Michael Barnard, Chief Strategist, TFIE Strategy Inc. Sexy / unsexy, practical / impractical quadrant chart of marine transportation decarbonization by Michael Barnard, Chief Strategist, TFIE Strategy Inc.

Batteries

Sexy/Unsexy, Practical/Impractical: Decarbonizing Marine Transportation Has Hype & Dogs As Well

Moving into the sexy but impractical quadrant, the top row shows a clear trend, and indeed the trend extends across most of the versions...

6 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.