Prime Day Deals to CleanTechnify Your Home

Unless you’ve been actively avoiding nearly all forms of media the last few days, you already know that online retailing giant Amazon is running a Prime Day Early Access Sale for Prime members today and tomorrow, promising “Black Friday” prices a few weeks early in a bid to goose typically slow mid-October sales numbers and grab an early slice of holiday shopping dollars.

And, look— there are plenty of reasons to not buy from Amazon, and plenty more to eschew consumerism entirely and not buy anything at all. (Gasp!) That said, if you’re planning to add some smart home-style tech to help reduce your energy bill and carbon footprint, we’ve found a few Prime Day deals that might be able to help CleanTechnify your home — starting with these.

Smart Thermostat to Reduce Energy Bills

Though pretty familiar today, smart thermostats were pretty exciting technology for us just a few years ago, when Nest and Honeywell were leading the charge towards more efficient home climate controls. That’s still arguably true today, with both the Google-owned Nest and Honeywell-developed Amazon Smart Thermostat playing a part in this week’s Prime Day Early Access event, with 30% to 35% off deals available on both options.

Both of the above options come with comprehensively engineered smartphone apps, and are compatible with a number of smart speaker options, as well. There’s not much to recommend one over the other, from where I’m sitting — just, you know, read the fine print with your utility company.

Breath Easy With an Air Purifier

We’ve written plenty about the benefits of breathing cleaner air. From a reduced rate of deadly respiratory illnesses to a correlation with higher test scores in kids — there is no question that, when it comes to the air we breathe: cleaner is better.

The LEVOIT line of indoor air purifiers comes with thousands of positive reviews and the promise that their “H13 True HEPA filtration system” helps to reduce the effects of allergies and asthma by trapping nearly 100% of airborne particles to 0.3 microns in size (so, like, tiny). What’s more, the “smart” versions of these air purifiers can actually sense when your indoor air quality drops, and reduce their energy use by only “kicking on” when they’re needed, or when you’ve set them to using their connected smartphone app.

And, like their smart thermostat cousins, above, the LEVOIT air purifiers can be commanded through your Alexa or Google Assistant apps, or smart speakers. LEVOIT “smart” purifiers carry discounts of up to 30% off for Prime Day.

Turn Off the Lights

Amazon seems to be pushing the KasaSmart brand of smart home lighting this Prime Day, with deals up to 40% off selected smart light bulbs, outlets, power strips, light switches, and more, all controlled through your smartphone, home speaker, or computer.

If you become a fan of the app, you can also loop in other home electronics that are part of the KasaSmart ecosystem, like home security cameras and LED mood lighting that you can sync up to your favorite TV shows.

Keep Track of it All

Products like the Sense energy monitor allow you to keep track of nearly every piece of electrical equipment in your home by measuring the current flow millions of times a minute. With it, you can observe changes in load with precise detail. And, with the device’s latest update, the Sense app can now tracks carbon usage in real time, and offer users a “look-ahead” feature that forecasts the amount of carbon dioxide emitted to generate a specific unit of power. That enables Sense owners to schedule energy tasks with a high carbon cost (ex.: laundry, washing the dishes, or charging their EV) at times when carbon emissions will be lowest.

The Sense energy monitor is on sale at 20% off through October 12th.

Original content from CleanTechnica; not supported by Amazon, or any of the brands featured herein.