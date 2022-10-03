SolarEdge Wins Best Solar Booth At RE+

Trade shows are often dull, with lots of technical detail at booths. And…that’s necessary, of course, but it’s always so nice to see tech-y stuff broken down to be digestible, and also to add some perks to get people interested in learning about the tech.

I loved several of the booths at RE+, but to me, SolarEdge’s was the best. It combined big, beautiful displays with a relaxed seating area and a coffee bar. This way, clean energy industry professionals could take a break from walking the expansive trade show floor (RE+ spanned the entire Anaheim Convention Center and spilled over into two adjacent hotels that hosted a variety of talks and workshops), and chat with their peers in a relaxed space specifically designed to create conversation and connection – see how the bar is set up? You can’t help but see other people and sit near enough to facilitate easy conversation.

The marketing display was good too. It was informative, but not boring. It was techy enough but not overwhelming. Kinda reminded me of an Apple store, actually, now that I think about it. You could interact with the technology, for instance, playing with the mounted phone that had the MySolarEdge app running. SolarEdge provides an end-to-end solution for home, commercial, and industrial applications of generation (solar), storage (batteries), and intelligent software to run it all. Plus some cool innovations in connectivity that maybe I’ll do another piece about soon.

As trade show setups go, clean, simple, and beautiful is the way to go, and I thought SolarEdge stood out.

Interactive displays allowed industry folks to browse and learn how to sell the products better.

The ground mount solar with pivoting sun tracker was clean and straightforward but visually attractive and engaging.