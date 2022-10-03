Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

SolarEdge Wins Best Solar Booth At RE+

Published

Trade shows are often dull, with lots of technical detail at booths. And…that’s necessary, of course, but it’s always so nice to see tech-y stuff broken down to be digestible, and also to add some perks to get people interested in learning about the tech.

I loved several of the booths at RE+, but to me, SolarEdge’s was the best. It combined big, beautiful displays with a relaxed seating area and a coffee bar. This way, clean energy industry professionals could take a break from walking the expansive trade show floor (RE+ spanned the entire Anaheim Convention Center and spilled over into two adjacent hotels that hosted a variety of talks and workshops), and chat with their peers in a relaxed space specifically designed to create conversation and connection – see how the bar is set up? You can’t help but see other people and sit near enough to facilitate easy conversation.

The marketing display was good too. It was informative, but not boring. It was techy enough but not overwhelming. Kinda reminded me of an Apple store, actually, now that I think about it. You could interact with the technology, for instance, playing with the mounted phone that had the MySolarEdge app running. SolarEdge provides an end-to-end solution for home, commercial, and industrial applications of generation (solar), storage (batteries), and intelligent software to run it all. Plus some cool innovations in connectivity that maybe I’ll do another piece about soon.

As trade show setups go, clean, simple, and beautiful is the way to go, and I thought SolarEdge stood out.

Interactive displays allowed industry folks to browse and learn how to sell the products better.

The ground mount solar with pivoting sun tracker was clean and straightforward but visually attractive and engaging. 

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

Scott Cooney (twitter: scottcooney) is a serial eco-entrepreneur focused on making the world a better place for all its residents. Scott is the founder of CleanTechnica and was just smart enough to hire someone smarter than him to run it. He then started Pono Home, a service that greens homes, which has performed efficiency retrofits on more than 13,000 homes and small businesses, reducing carbon pollution by more than 17 million pounds a year and saving customers more than $6.3 million a year on their utilities. In a previous life, Scott was an adjunct professor of Sustainability in the MBA program at the University of Hawai'i, and author of Build a Green Small Business: Profitable Ways to Become an Ecopreneur (McGraw-Hill) , and Green Living Ideas.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Treasury Regulations & Tax Insights Into The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)

The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act is a bit of a high water mark in the fight to save humanity from the harmful effects...

September 21, 2022

Batteries

SolarEdge Technologies To Supply EV Powertrain & Battery For Fiat E-Ducato

SolarEdge Technologies has announced that it has been chosen to supply the full electric powertrain units and batteries for the production of Fiat’s E-Ducato...

February 18, 2021

Batteries

Kokam Launching New Battery System For Global UPS Market

Kokam Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of SolarEdge and a provider of lithium-ion batteries and integrated energy solutions, announced today the launch of a new advanced and...

August 31, 2020
SolarEdge Energy Hub Inverter SolarEdge Energy Hub Inverter

Buildings

SolarEdge’s New Energy Hub Inverter Intelligently Connects Solar, Storage, & EV Charging

The innovative clean tech kids at SolarEdge launched a new inverter optimized for integration of solar and energy storage. The new Energy Hub Inverter...

August 6, 2020

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.