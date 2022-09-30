Want to Help The Victims Of Hurricane Ian? Start Here

We could talk about climate change driving bigger and badder storms and making relief much harder, how we need to stop burning fossil fuels now, etc., etc., ad nauseam, but for many people in Florida who have had their lives upturned by Hurricane Ian, it’s already too late for any of that to help.

Yes, I know the #mclaren P1 is a hybrid … it's still a pretty good, mildly ironic metaphor for how capitalism and greed are driving climate change. #hurricaneian pic.twitter.com/WmBPexYQ1h — The Original Volvo Jo (@Volvojo1) September 30, 2022

As a former Floridian and generally someone who cares about the other humans (some of you, anyway), I often look at disasters like Hurricane Ian and struggle with what to say or do about it. I imagine that’s a pretty common response.

That said, I’ve been through Hurricanes Gilbert, Andrew, Charlie (which followed almost exactly the same path as Ian did in 2004), and Katrina. By 2005, I’d had enough, and moved North – first up the coast of Florida, then out of the state altogether. My family and were brutalized by hurricanes, in other words, and while that might help smarter, better writers come up with the words they need to express how they feel looking at the storm’s damage … well, I’m not them.

I am at a loss, and I imagine other people are, too. To those of you asking yourselves, “How can I help?” though, I have an answer: give money. Here are some great places to do the giving.

I’m sure there are more that I’m missing, and many other causes and events that will be raising money for the victims of the storm in the coming weeks. Still, pretend I’m a better writer than I am and go donate something, somewhere, to help someone. A lot of someones will need it.

