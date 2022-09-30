Connect with us

Images courtesy of Everrati

Everrati Accelerates Global Production Of Classic Car EV Conversions Following Surging Demand

The world is moving swiftly towards electromobility. Looking at new vehicle segment, battery-electric vehicles continue to grow their market share, with record sales figures being reported month after month in a lot of the major automotive markets.

Everrati has been working hard to ensure that timeless classics are also part of this transition. Converting classic cars to electric helps to reduce their carbon footprint, as several tonnes of CO2 are saved for each vehicle just from cutting out the whole process of forging a new body for a vehicle. By converting these legendary cars of yesteryear that still have a perfect body, Everrati is preserving them for a new generation to drive and enjoy without the gas-guzzling guilt. Everrati works meticulously to preserve the original ‘feel’ and character of its redefined iconic cars, with the transformation to electric power also involving the optimization of weight distribution, chassis response, and safety, to enhance the performance of the original, reinvigorating its soul.

It seems that all its hard work is now paying off, as Everrati recently announced that it is accelerating global production of its electrified model range thanks to surging international demand from sustainability-conscious customers. Everrati says that demand for the company’s redefined electric Porsche 911 (964 model range) is ever-increasing, with bespoke commissions in build for customers in both US and UK. In partnership with industry-leading manufacturing partner Aria Group, multiple 964 commissions are being realized at its state-of-the-art manufacturing and composites facility, based in Irvine, California.

Its electric Land Rover ‘Series’ and Mercedes-Benz SL ‘Pagoda’, both being expertly restored by marque-specific partners, are experiencing strong demand from customers in the UK and Europe. Everrati says that the growth observed in its international business further underlines its sector-leading ability to “productionize” the creation of electrified icons, and ramp up that manufacturing to meet surging interest. With order books quickly filling up, clients can now expect a lead time to delivery of approximately 11- 12 months from point of order to delivery of a 964 commission.

Everrati says that demand for its products is being led by sustainability-conscious Millennials and Gen-Z buyers who demand cars from the 80s and 90s, and demand EV power over ICE. Everrati was launched with the vision of restoring iconic models from an earlier era and converting them to electric propulsion. Everrati’s model line-up consists of electric versions of the Porsche 911 (964 range) Coupe, Targa, Cabriolet in Pure, Signature, and Gulf Signature Editions, Land Rover Series IIA, GT40 in partnership with Superformance including officially licensed Gulf Edition, and Mercedes-Benz W113 SL ‘Pagoda’. Everrati designs, develops, and builds its cars from a bespoke facility in Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire. Everrati restores and modifies existing classic and iconic cars for its customers to enable them to be used and enjoyed in a low carbon world.

Everrati™ was founded in 2019 by British entrepreneur Justin Lunny and long-term automotive specialist Nick Williams. Both car enthusiasts from an early age, they became increasingly conscious of the wider impact combustion engines have on the environment. Founder and CEO of Everrati, Justin Lunny, said: We are entering the next exciting phase of production following significant demand from across the globe in our electrified icons, particularly the zero emission Porsche 911 [964] model range. Our cars are really capturing the imagination of sustainability-conscious automotive enthusiasts, who are flocking to Everrati to experience the next generation of iconic car ownership. In partnership with leading specialist vehicle manufacturers such as Aria Group, combined with our own OEM-grade engineering and manufacturing expertise, we are the only creator of redefined electric icons fully capable of ramping up production to meet demand and build upon our global footprint.”

Images courtesy of Everrati

 
Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

