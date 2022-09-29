Nemo Sub Lets You Live Out Your Bond Villain Fantasies!

Are you an overweight megalomaniac with dreams of global domination and a fluffy white cat that loves to be petted while you make thinkly veiled threats to your subordinates? The Dutch boatmaker U-Boat Worx has just the thing for you: the Nemo personal electric minisub!

The Nemo is fully electric, and can be ordered in either a single-seat or two-passenger configuration. Both versions offer an underwater top speed of about 3 knots (about 3.5 MPH), a dive depth of about 100 meters (330 feet), and up to 8 hours of undersea adventures (just– you know, watch that battery meter).

U-Boat Worx claims the Nemo is the lightest manned submersible ever conceived at “only” 4,600 pounds for the single-seater, and claims that it has the smallest storage footprint of any commercially available minisub, taking up just as much space as two JetSkis Taiga Orca PWCs. Just make sure you have a proper crane installed on your yacht to be able to launch this bad boy.

Do You NOT Have a Crane on YOUR Yacht?

The Nemo 1 and Nemo 2 are available for pre-order online, starting at a practically budget-conscious $600,000 – chump change, in other words, for the crane-having yacht set. Besides, can you really put a price tag on a super-villainous electric watercraft like this one?

Obviously not. Just be sure to leave your fluffy cat on land – you do NOT want Mr. Sniffles to have a stage 5 flip out and claw you to ribbons at 200 ft. below the surface, you know?

You know – but you may not yet know how you feel about this particular new EV. To help, I’ve included a few more pictures, and invite you to share your thoughts on the new Nemo in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Nemo Electric Minisub

Source | Images: U-Boat Worx.