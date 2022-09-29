Connect with us

‘HYDRA’: A ZERO-EMISSION AND HYDROGEN-POWERED E-BIKE

Clean Transport

Hydra Electric Motorcycle Concept Is Manga-gnificent!

A bit of cyberpunk, a little manga, and a whole lotta attitude!

Published

Akira may have been one of the most influential anime films of the last few decades, but even Kaneda’s bike looks like a puttering old moped next to this. Meet the Hydra, an HFC concept bike that pushes the envelope of electric motorcycle design to a whole new place.

Designed by Anton Guzhov, Anton Brousseau, and André Taylforth, the inner workings of Hydra were modeled in Blender 3D, an open-source design package often used by VR, visual effects, and CAD modelers due to the often hyper-realistic results that expert users can generate.

And, yes, it’s supposed to be a hydrogen fuel cell bike. That bulbous, goiter thing popping out of the “tank” is, actually, a tank filled with pressurized hydrogen, which is then processed by the fuel cell to generate the electricity that powers the huge, mid-mounted electric motor. A Harley-Davidson inspired belt drive transmits power to the rear, while the whole bike gives off something of a Confederate (now “Combat“) or Curtiss vibe.

The trio put together this mood-filled, atmospheric video showing the electric motorcycle concept being assembled, virtually, then getting taken for ride across an industrial, dystopian-like setting – but I think a bike like this belongs parked right in front of something a bit more classic. Think about one of these parked outside Chicago’s Lyric Opera House and you’ll get the kind of “we’re all living in 2022 but this guy’s living in 2222” vibe I’m trying to describe here. Give it a watch for yourself, and see if you agree.

Once you’ve done that, scroll on down to the comments and let us know what you think of a hydrogen-fueled electric motorcycles. Would you prefer to see something like the Gogoro or “Big4 + Italy” consortium’s battery swap system, or would a bike like this actually be more fun to top off at a late night truck stop, Mos Eisley style? Let us know!

Hydra Electric Motorcycle Concept

Source | Images: Anton Guzhov, via Designboom.

 
I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

