SESA Project Launches Call For Entrepreneurs To Fund Sustainable Energy Solutions In Ghana, Malawi, Morocco, & South Africa

Reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy access has been a challenge for rural communities in Africa. Although 18% of the world’s population live in Africa, less than 6% of global energy use is from Africa. 600 million Africans still lack access to electricity. Energy access for productive use can create value, by increasing productivity, income and job creation. Energy access is strongly correlated with economic development in rural areas.

SESA, a European Commission-funded project, aims to test, validate, and later replicate innovative solutions as well as business models to accelerate the green transition across the African continent. The project was launched in October 2021 with a duration of 48 months and is operational in 9 African countries: Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, and Tanzania.

Siemens Stiftung, a non-profit foundation committed to sustainable social development, is launching its first “SESA Call for Entrepreneurs” on behalf of the Smart Energy Solutions for Africa (SESA) Consortium. The call is targeting small and medium-sized enterprises with a focus on sustainable energy solutions in Ghana, Malawi, Morocco, and South Africa. Women-led enterprises are particularly encouraged to apply. This “Call for Entrepreneurs” focuses primarily on the Productive Use of Energy (PUE) solutions. Each of the four participating countries — Ghana, Malawi, Morocco, and South Africa — has developed an individual country challenge with a stronger local focus, concentrated in specific areas to address their regional dynamics.

Entrepreneurs selected through this call will receive a range of benefits including funding from €50,000 up to €70,000 per business over 18 months. Additionally, they get an opportunity to join the SESA Incubator Programme to strengthen their organization based on their individual needs. “The call leverages social entrepreneurs’ talents, skills, and innovations to not only address climate change but also pave the way for social and economic development in rural areas,” says Dr. Nina Smidt, Managing Director and Spokesperson of the Board, Siemens Stiftung.

“Women are at the heart of this transformation. Supporting female-led enterprises enables the inclusion of vulnerable groups more at a climate risk, and in the process accelerates the realisation of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

SESA partner and founder of Going Green Malawi, Ms. Chikondi Khonje, encourages fellow entrepreneurs: “Applying for this call provides you with the opportunity to expand your business without any stress of loan repayment. It will also give you wings to reach new heights faster by exposing you to potential business mentors, partners, and investors.” The “Call for Entrepreneurs” launches on 26th September and will run until 20th November 2022. The SESA Incubator Programme will start in February 2023.