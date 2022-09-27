Connect with us

UFODrive Expands EV Rental Business to the U.S.

EV Rental Company UFODrive Has — FINALLY — Arrived!

European Tesla and electric car rental firm UFODrive has finally come to the US with locations in SanFran, NY, and Austin!

European car rental service UFODrive has been busy of late, expanding into new markets across the EU — and now, the company is ready to conquer America with the same “reinvented” rental experience that’s already made the brand so successful in Europe. That reinvention? It’s powered by the word a single word: No.

“That’s no paperwork, no queues (he means, “lines” —Ed.), no keys, no upselling, and no gas,” explains Edmund Read, Chief Commercial Officer of UFODrive. “24/7, you can register, book and pick up your car using our app.  Each rental includes fuel, 3 drivers, most tolls, and round the clock support.  Those resolve the biggest pain points in legacy rental and set us apart from others.”

Following a sold out launch in San Francisco last month, UFODrive is expanding into downtown Austin, TX, Manhattan, NY, and San Francisco’s Union Square — like, today!

UFODrive Aims to Make EVs Easy

Image courtesy UFODrive.

Introducing more people to EVs has always been part of UFODrive’s plan, and making that rental experience a painless one is critical to ensuring that consumers leave with a positive view of electric cars. “When we started 5 years ago, the next challenge was to demystify and help people on their first EV journey,” says Read. “Our platform was designed from the ground up to identify and resolve any issues a customer might face — whether unlocking the car, getting started in an EV, finding the way out of a parking garage, monitoring your charge levels, finding and booking you into the fastest charger, unlocking the car if you leave something behind … (even) switching on the AC.”

With parallel European launches in Frankfurt Airport, Stratford International and downtown Madrid, UFODrive is now available in 9 countries and 25 locations including London, San Francisco, Paris, Berlin, Dublin, and Amsterdam.  Their EV subscription product is available “Europe wide,” and will be expanding into more American cities in the coming months.

If you can’t get enough UFODrive coverage, we reviewed the rental agency a few years back in Europe, and I’ve included that, below. Spoiler alert: it’s really only gotten better since. Enjoy!

Tesla & EV Rental Company for the 21st Century

Source | Images: UFODrive.

 
