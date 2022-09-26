Pendragon In Advanced Discussions With BYD To Act As Lead Launch Partner In The UK

Pendragon, one of the largest automotive retail brands in the United Kingdom, is in advanced discussions with BYD to be the UK lead launch partner. Founded in 1989 following the de-merger of Williams PLC, Pendragon has grown to represent 21 different vehicle manufacturers in the automotive retail sector. Pendragon operates over 160 sites across the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone, and CarStore, offering new and used vehicles as well as providing expert aftercare services. The business operates under four key pillars; Franchised UK Motor, Hybrid Used Cars, Pinewood, and Leasing.

When announcing its half-year results for 30 June 2022, Pendragon revealed that London & Birmingham will be the launch locations, with potential for further sites under consideration. The BYD ATTO 3 will be the first model offered in the UK Line up.

Some Specs of the Atto 3:

150 kW and 310 N.m of torque motor

Max speed of 160 km/h

BYD Blade Battery with a capacity of 50.12 kWh (LFP)

Range of 320 km (WLTP)

The ATTO 3 also has a long range version with a 60.48 kWh battery.

This is yet another indication that BYD is really starting to ramp up its global expansion program. It seems like we get these announcements of BYD entering a new market every week now. BYD has of course been very active in the UK for a long time with its range of electric buses. BYD has been doing amazing work taking electric buses to all corners of the world, making a small dent on oil demand. Electrifying public transport systems such as buses will help take electric mobility to more people around the world.

Cars also play an important role in society and these too need to be electrified as soon as practically possible in all parts of the world. This is why it is so refreshing to see that BYD is now aggressively expanding its footprint. Through smart partnerships with local firms, BYD is taking electric vehicles to the world. BYD is bringing all-electric vehicles to South America, Central America, Africa, Europe, and several Asian countries. BYD has announced that it will be bringing its electric vehicles to Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, Japan, and other places. The BYD Tang has been available in Norway for a while now.

BYD has shown that it is willing and is ready to offer its affordable electric vehicles in emerging markets where other EV brands are not yet ready or willing to get into at the moment. In another boost for the global e-mobility market, BYD launched the ATTO 3 in Cambodia. The ATTO 3 is also now available in Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam are also markets BYD is focusing on. One can even buy BYD vehicles in Kenya and Zimbabwe! The work that BYD is doing should really be commended. Every new electric vehicle helps eat into the market share of conventional ICE vehicles, and we need as many EVs as we can get to reach all markets as soon as practically possible.