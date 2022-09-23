Citroën Announces New Partnership With Ubitricity: First 2,000 Citroën Ami Customers To Get 3 Months Of Free Charging In UK

We have covered the Citroën AMI and its “friend,” the Opel Rocks-E, quite a lot here on CleanTechnica. These models are part of a new exiting range of very small and cute urban electric vehicles. The AMI has a 5.5 kWh battery, a 6 kW motor, a top speed of 45 km/h. The best thing about this little EV is that you can get “un Ami pour seulement” (for only) £7,695!

The Citroën Ami is open for orders in the UK following huge public demand, with over 14,000 hand-raisers and 2,000 early reservists. Citroën Ami is available in the UK exclusively online via the new Ami Showroom. The online showroom features a 360° visualizer, a digital brochure, and a quick and easy process for customers to book test drives and place their order. The purchase process for Ami 100% electric takes place entirely online and is handled by a dedicated Ami Expert Team before vehicles are handed over to customers. With a range of 46 miles (WMTC), the Ami is a modern solution that delivers on Citroën’s promise to provide affordable and clean mobility solutions for all.

In an exciting development, to mark the start of sales in the UK, Citroën has partnered with charging provider ubitricity to offer the first 2,000 UK customers 3 months of free charging across ubitricity’s network of more than 5,400 curbside charge points. As part of orders opening, Citroën has also announced a comprehensive service package for the Ami, My Ami Care, covering routine servicing and maintenance. It also features an extended vehicle warranty, battery warranty, and extended breakdown cover depending on the chosen package length. Packages will be available ranging from two to five years in duration.

In their announcement, they say “the collaboration is an agreement between two similarly minded brands with two fantastic electric mobility focused solutions; Citroën Ami and ubitricity’s lamppost charge points. These two solutions align beautifully being minimalistic, space-saving and simple with a low carbon footprint, mindful of resources, and affordable. The collaboration aims to offer a full-service package for EV drivers as well as local authorities.”

Eurig Druce, Managing Director of Citroën UK, said “Ami represents genuine innovation in urban transport. It is an example of Citroën at its best – affordable electric mobility for all and I can’t wait to see customers out in them on UK roads. In addition, My Ami Care provides peace of mind to customers and offers the flexibility to create a package tailored to each customer’s need.”

Discussing the ubitricity collaboration, Druce said: “With this partnership, we wish to provide our UK buyers with a hassle-free, affordable solution to charge their Ami. This is in line with Citroën’s philosophy of providing electric vehicles with a customer-centric approach where the notion of care is very present.”

The Ami also has a commercial “My Ami Cargo” version, an innovative solution to urban last-mile deliveries. With a payload of up to 140 kg, a maximum load capacity of 400 liters, and a tight 7.20m turning circle, My Ami Cargo is designed for businesses working in cities and urban areas and is also available only via the online platform.

I really like the idea of unlocking more value from existing infrastructure such as utilizing lampposts for EV charging. 3 months of free charging will really come in handy in this period of rising energy tariffs.

Images from Citroën UK