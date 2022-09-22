How About An Awards Show For Those Saving The Planet?!?

Awards for those who are helping the most people

Have you ever noticed that nonprofits looking to tug at your heart strings will show you a starving child or a wounded animal, but they won’t show you a village full of people or a whole pack of animals suffering from drought or whatever other malady. A super interesting fact that these nonprofits know is that most people are much more able to process the idea of helping one individual than helping a community … or the world. And so it goes that those who choose to help one person (via tutoring or advising, for instance) often get more credit in terms of social recognition than those who help … everyone.

It’s a little f’d up, isn’t it? But there’s a lot in human nature that’s kind of messed up, so what do we do about this? Well, it’s the reason I was so excited to meet with the Executive Director of The Cleanie Awards. Starting in 2018, The Cleanie Awards have been recognizing those who put the rest of the world first and have been continuing to grow in many metrics, including award categories as well as the attention they’re getting.

Award categories include Company of the Year, Best Corporate Sustainability Program, Investment Leader, Best Clean Tech Media Company, Best School, and more, including a lot of individual awards recognizing the industry’s best.

Nomination season is now open! Need inspiration? Check out my interview with Randee Gilmore below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below, as well.