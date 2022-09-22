Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

How About An Awards Show For Those Saving The Planet?!?

When it comes down to it, most everyone likes to be patted on the back from time to time, right?

Published

Awards for those who are helping the most people

Have you ever noticed that nonprofits looking to tug at your heart strings will show you a starving child or a wounded animal, but they won’t show you a village full of people or a whole pack of animals suffering from drought or whatever other malady. A super interesting fact that these nonprofits know is that most people are much more able to process the idea of helping one individual than helping a community … or the world. And so it goes that those who choose to help one person (via tutoring or advising, for instance) often get more credit in terms of social recognition than those who help … everyone.

It’s a little f’d up, isn’t it? But there’s a lot in human nature that’s kind of messed up, so what do we do about this? Well, it’s the reason I was so excited to meet with the Executive Director of The Cleanie Awards. Starting in 2018, The Cleanie Awards have been recognizing those who put the rest of the world first and have been continuing to grow in many metrics, including award categories as well as the attention they’re getting.

Award categories include Company of the Year, Best Corporate Sustainability Program, Investment Leader, Best Clean Tech Media Company, Best School, and more, including a lot of individual awards recognizing the industry’s best.

Nomination season is now open! Need inspiration? Check out my interview with Randee Gilmore below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below, as well.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:
Written By

Scott Cooney (twitter: scottcooney) is a serial eco-entrepreneur focused on making the world a better place for all its residents. Scott is the founder of CleanTechnica and was just smart enough to hire someone smarter than him to run it. He then started Pono Home, a service that greens homes, which has performed efficiency retrofits on more than 13,000 homes and small businesses, reducing carbon pollution by more than 17 million pounds a year and saving customers more than $6.3 million a year on their utilities. In a previous life, Scott was an adjunct professor of Sustainability in the MBA program at the University of Hawai'i, and author of Build a Green Small Business: Profitable Ways to Become an Ecopreneur (McGraw-Hill) , and Green Living Ideas.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.