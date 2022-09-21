Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Electric Big Rigs Face Uphill Trip From Shows to Highways

Clean Transport

Daimler Launches First Mercedes-branded Electric Semi

Mercedes-brand Daimlers get serious about electrifying European trucking lanes.

Published

In big news for the shipping industry this week, Daimler trucks revealed the production version of its first-ever, heavy-duty, long-haul battery electric semi truck: the Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul.

Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul semi is capable of hauling 22 tons (!) of cargo more than 300 miles (500 km, or about 311 miles) before it needs to recharge. More significantly, perhaps, that’s about 5 hours of highway driving— which coincides nicely with some of the new(er) break rules being imposed on over-the-road truckers in the US and Canada. Still, these trucks are aimed mainly at the European heavy trucking market, which has been somewhat reluctant to make the switch to BEVs.

“A lot more electric trucks are available now, but their adoption is lagging behind, especially in Europe,” says Nikolas Soulopolous, an analyst at BloombergNEF. “Production capacity is still ramping up slowly, there are not enough suitable public chargers available, and truck batteries remain expensive.”

Despite these challenges, Daimler brass believes the changeover is inevitable, and that their new trucks will help accelerate EV adoption. “We’re confident about these (new) trucks,” said Karin Radstrom, CEO of the Mercedes-Benz truck brand, while presenting the new vehicle at the IAA TRANSPORTATION show in Hannover. “We want to drive this transition.”

eActros Electric Semi Truck Cutaway

eActros electric semi truck chassis battery cutaway

Image courtesy Daimler Trucks.

Helping to “drive that mission” is the aActros’ massive, 600kWh of battery capacity from three battery packs, which send power to two electric motors nestled into a new “e-axle,” which can generate a continuous output of 400kW and a peak output of over 600kW (about 815 HP, which is some 300-400 more HP than what you’d get in a diesel-powered Kenworth T680).

Alongside the e-Actros LongHaul, Daimler also unveiled the eActros “300,” which is a tractor version of the electric semi offering 135 miles of range that’s been designed for flexible, heavy-duty distribution transport and drayage, as well as the medium-duty Mercedes-Benz eAtego. Serial production of the eActros 300 tractor unit is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2023.

 

Sources | Images: Daimler Trucks, via Bloomberg, the Driven.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Ideanomics and Global Environmental Products expand partnership to produce Zero-emission street sweepers Ideanomics and Global Environmental Products expand partnership to produce Zero-emission street sweepers

Clean Transport

US Hybrid Gets Order for 62 Electric Street Sweepers

Cleaning up the streets, in more ways than one!

2 days ago
Pride Group Orders 250 eCascadia And eM2 Electric Trucks Pride Group Orders 250 eCascadia And eM2 Electric Trucks

Clean Transport

Pride Group Orders 250 Electric Semi Trucks

The age of the electric semi is upon us – and one company's lead is growing.

September 7, 2022

Clean Transport

Tesla Semi — Updates in 2022

Ever since November 2017, the Tesla vehicle I’ve been most looking forward to has been the Tesla Semi. I’m sure Tesla legend Jerome Guillen...

September 7, 2022

Clean Transport

Rivian Electric Trucks Have Been Driving Through Tons Of Water

A couple of weeks ago, someone posted a video on YouTube of a Rivian RT1 launching a boat in Bear Lake, Idaho. Some supposed...

August 30, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.