BYD Partners With Inchcape To Bring Its EVs To Belgium & Luxembourg

BYD has been ramping up production of EVs and opening new production facilities in China and has also recently announced plans for new plants outside China as well. Through smart partnerships with local firms, BYD is taking electric vehicles to the world. The work that BYD is doing should really be commended. Every new electric vehicle helps eat into the market share of conventional ICE vehicles, and we need as many EVs as we can get to reach all markets as soon as practically possible. BYD has just finalized another important strategic partnership with Inchcape, a leading independent multi-brand global automotive distributor. Inchcape has been appointed as BYD’s sales and aftersales partner in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Inchcape will leverage on its well-established presence in both markets. Inchcape, together with BYD, will provide an online and offline network for both sales and aftersales services. The first retail experience center will open in October in Zaventem, Brussels, giving customers the opportunity to experience BYD cars and their advanced technology.

Inchcape’s announcement adds:

Inchcape brings a strong track record of successful market entries for OEMs, as well as deep expertise in EVs and the ability to support EV market expansion in Belgium. This, together with Inchcape’s industry-leading capabilities across data, digital, technology, cyber services, and localised market knowledge, will further support customers as they become familiarised with the globally established BYD passenger car brand.

With nearly 30 years’ experience in battery research and development, BYD is renowned worldwide for its pioneering technology and innovations in total solutions for eMobility, spanning transportation including electric buses, trucks, vans and passenger vehicles. BYD is the only NEV producer to have developed its own power batteries, electric motors, motor controller systems and automotive semiconductors. This advanced technology, which includes the ultra-safe Blade Battery, is at the core of BYD passenger cars enroute to Belgium and Luxembourg. The line-up includes the high-performance, high-tech BYD HAN sedan; the seven-seater all-wheel-drive BYD TANG SUV, and BYD ATTO 3, an expressive and dynamic C-segment SUV designed for the European market built on BYD’s innovative e-Platform 3.0.

Glafkos Persianis, CEO of Inchcape Europe, commented:

“Together with BYD, Inchcape sees our partnership as an excellent opportunity to bring together BYD’s market leading electric battery innovation and environmental credentials with Inchcape’s market entry capabilities and technology advantage and solutions. BYD’s vision to push sustainability beyond zero emissions through adoption of its new technologies is fully aligned with Inchcape’s environmental goals. Together with the support of this platform, we will offer customers a class-leading omnichannel experience with an all-new world class passenger vehicle range.”

Michael Shu, General Manager and Managing Director, BYD Europe and International Cooperation Division, commented:

“BYD is pleased to be partnering with Inchcape, as we introduce our exciting eco-friendly passenger car range bringing the very latest in world-leading EV technology to consumers in Belgium and Luxembourg. BYD is passionate about innovating zero-emission transportation, and also unwavering in our commitment to localised support for all customers. Inchcape has both local knowledge and industry expertise, as well as exceptional resources, to fulfil our expectations for customer service. Together, we are excited to achieve our shared vision for accelerating the growth of electrification and zero-emission transport in BeLux.”

It’s really good to see BYD entering more markets. It seems like we get one of these announcements every week now, which is great for accelerating the adoption of electric mobility around the world.