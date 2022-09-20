EVDIRECT.COM To Bring Affordable Electric Vehicles To Fiji: The Atto 3 Will Be Offered In The Initial Line-up

After successfully launching the BYD brand in Australia, EVDIRECT.COM is now moving to provide affordable EVs in the Fiji market, in line with a huge calling for high quality, low-cost electric vehicles in the region. EVDIRECT.COM will commence as the importer, distributor, and retailer of BYD Automotive products in Fiji, making it one of the first electric vehicle imports into the country. The CEO and Managing Director of EVDIRECT.COM, Luke Todd, said that he is determined to make electric vehicles (EV) more accessible and affordable for families and individuals wanting to break into the EV market.

“With families right across the country feeling the pinch of sharp fuel prices, Fijians are looking for ways to save money to ease the burden and reduce the cost of living.”

Build Your Dreams, a giant in the new energy vehicle space, is the world’s largest manufacturer of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The BYD right-hand drive vehicle range will be on sale in Fiji via a BYD retail experience center and fully supported with the rollout of maintenance and service centers across Fiji.

Excitingly, the highly popular Atto 3 will be one of the products offered in the initial lineup release to the Fiji market.

General Manager of BYD Australia, Mr. Wing You, said “that BYD electric vehicles are rapidly growing around the world.”

“BYD is proud to partner with EVDIRECT.COM on the back of their successful relationship in Australia to provide a wide range of electric vehicles to Fiji consumer and fleet buyers.”

Plans are underway by EVDIRECT.COM to open an Experience Centre, and customers will be offered full service and maintenance capabilities to the EV products being imported.

It is really good to see that affordable high quality EVs such as the BYD Atto 3 are on their way to Fiji.

BYD has been ramping up production of EVs and opening new production facilities in China and has recently announced plans for new plants outside China as well. BYD has shown that it is ready to enter new markets where perhaps other EV companies aren’t so ready to venture into, for various reasons. BYD’s entry into these markets that other top electric vehicle manufacturers are not looking into at the moment is really impressive and is helping move the electric vehicle revolution forward. Through smart partnerships with local firms, BYD is taking electric vehicles to the world. The work that BYD is doing should really be commended. Every new electric vehicle helps eat into the market share of conventional ICE vehicles, as we need as many EVs as we can get to reach all markets as soon as practically possible.