Carbonfuture & South Pole Partner For Carbon Removal Projects Around The World

Carbonfuture has announced a new partnership with Swiss climate consultancy South Pole, with the goal of maximizing the scalability and efficiency of its global CDR projects.

Carbonfuture is a fully digitized end-to-end carbon removal platform. Current customers include Microsoft, with the target of helping the tech conglomerate achieve its pledge to become entirely carbon neutral by 2030. Most recently, it launched its new program Catalyst, which aims to accelerate the development of cutting-edge carbon removal technologies.

A key technology the company has been enabling is durable carbon removals based on biochar, a type of charcoal produced by heating waste agricultural biomass in a limited-oxygen environment. The resulting material stores carbon in a stable form, and improves the soil quality when applied in agriculture.

Scaling up biochar projects is an on-going challenge, and this is why South Pole has chosen to partner with Carbonfuture. The latter’s rigorous and industry-leading monitoring processes follow the latest biochar methodology released by the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS). The partnership will allow for a more streamlined approach to VCS impact tracking, improving the scalability and efficiency of the process, and ultimately leaving more financial resources for the carbon reduction projects themselves. South Pole will be implementing this new monitoring approach in projects across the US, Europe, and Africa.

In the words of Nicolas Roduner, Associate Director of Swiss Projects at South Pole: “With Carbonfuture as our partner, we can ensure that the monitoring and reporting of the impacts of our grouped project is as accurate as possible. Digitizing the monitoring processes will also save us and our biochar partners, both producers and suppliers, time, and help us to effectively scale up this negative-emission technology.”

Hannes Junginger-Gestrich, CEO of Carbonfuture, adds that “this partnership is a key milestone in facilitating scale and quality. We are proud to have been chosen by South Pole to support this new VCS grouped biochar project with Carbonfuture’s seamless tracking services, ensuring the granular documentation and verification of each carbon sink created.”

In other carbon (removal) news, Heirloom Carbon has raised a $50m Series AClimeworks has raised $650m – and CleanTechnica interviewed Terraform Founder Casey Handmer.

 
Jonny Tiernan is a Publisher and Editor-In-Chief based in Berlin. A regular contributor to The Beam and CleanTechnica, he primarily covers topics related to the impact of new technology on our carbon-free future, plus broader environmental issues. Jonny also publishes the Berlin cultural magazine LOLA as well as managing the creative production for Next Generation Living Magazine.

