Microsoft Partners With Carbonfuture On Carbon Removal Purchases

Published

This month it was announced that Microsoft had selected Carbonfuture to be an integral part of its carbon removal portfolio. This deal aims to support Microsoft’s ambitious climate pledge to become entirely carbon negative by 2030, and stands as yet another indicator of much-needed climate action. In terms of carbon removal purchases, this might be one of the biggest purchases the industry has seen — we inquired about details — and the price per ton of removal is likely in the $175 range.

Carbonfuture is a fully digitalized platform and tracking service for carbon removals through biosinks and other negative emission technologies. The company recently announced a $2.8m financing round. For the climate action supported by Microsoft, Carbonfuture has chosen to work with Pacific Biochar, a long-term partner and innovator in the biosink industry.

Pacific Biochar is a leading biochar producer and distributor on the west coast of California. The repurposed carbon, also known as biochar, isn’t just important for its carbon sequestration ability, but also for the benefits it offers its ecosystems. For co-benefits, Pacific Biochar sells its biochar to California farmers who add the repurposed carbon to their soil to improve their land’s nutrient and water conservation, increase its microbial support, and stabilize the organic matter that exists on their land. In this way, their industry supports the climate and California farmers, providing for a holistic and sound environmental solution.

Microsoft’s decision to partner with Carbonfuture was well thought out and detail-orientated. Its decision was made after a long selection process based on stringent criteria, such as the clarity of carbon accounting, potential leakage, and co-benefits. In light of this extensive list of criteria, the company decided to team up with Carbonfuture for a solution which is socially conscious and communally beneficial.

This union comes as confirmation to the carbon removal sector and large corporations alike that the carbon removal credit framework purported by Carbonfuture is an attractive and functional method to take necessary action against the climate crisis. In line with this, there is no denying the essential role that corporations such as Microsoft (and Stripe, Shopify, etc.) play in growing the carbon removal industry.

 
Jonny Tiernan is a Publisher and Editor-In-Chief based in Berlin. A regular contributor to The Beam and CleanTechnica, he primarily covers topics related to the impact of new technology on our carbon-free future, plus broader environmental issues. Jonny also publishes the Berlin cultural magazine LOLA as well as managing the creative production for Next Generation Living Magazine.

