US Hybrid Gets Order for 62 Electric Street Sweepers

Semi truck electrifying firm US Hybrid had a lot be excited about this past weekend, after the company signed a deal to supply Global Environmental Products (GEP) with enough of its proprietary electric and hybrid electric propulsion kits to build 62 zero emission street sweepers.

“Together with GEP, we are providing customers across the U.S. with made-in-America zero-emission street sweepers featuring the best available technology pioneered by US Hybrid,” said Robin Mackie, Mobility President at Ideanomics, US Hybrid’s parent company. “This order, one of the biggest to date, reflects a simple truth – zero-emission street sweepers are better for the planet, communities, and the bottom line. Also, each order supports the growth of America’s clean energy economy and green manufacturing jobs.”

This isn’t the first time GEP has placed a big order with US Hybrid. Back in 2009, GEP bought the first hybrid electric street sweepers in New York City from the company, and has since provided additional hybrid units to customers throughout the US and Japan. Then, last year, GEP deployed a first-of-its-kind, fully electric, supercharged street sweeper in New York, which was put into service just in time to help clean up after Times Square after the New Year’s Eve celebration.

“We care about our environment and believe in designing and building environmentally responsible products,” stated Walter Pusic, GEP president. “Our long-standing relationship with US Hybrid ensures that we always have the most evolved, zero-emission technology available to us to ensure we can provide our customers state of the art zero emission technology they are looking for.”

As for the 62 street sweepers mentioned in this order, 17 will be going to to California’s Department of Transportation, 30 plug-in hybrid electric street sweepers and seven all-electric street sweepers are earmarked for New York City, two will go to the city of South San Francisco, three to Washington DC, and two more to the city of Helena, Montana — and all of those will feature US Hybrid tech proprietary technology.

Recently, I had the chance to sit down with US Hybrid CEO Macy Neshati to discuss the importance of electrification of not just drayage trucks, but OTR semis, as well. You can listen to that conversation, below, then let us know what you think of GEP’s push to deliver more electric municipal vehicles in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

CleanTech Talk | US Hybrid CEO Macy Neshati

Source | Images: US Hybrid.