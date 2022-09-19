Connect with us

Serial 1 powered by Harley-Davidson gives eBikes to local police department, expanding the use of clean energy transportation in law enforcement fleets

Serial 1 E-bikes Join the Muskego PD

Harley-Davidson has a long and established history of working with police departments — indeed, how many of us can say that we’ve never seen a police Harley or an episode of CHIPS? — so as more and more departments embrace e-bikes, it’s only natural to assume that they’d seek to continue that relationship. That would be a good assumption, since H-D’s captive e-bike brand, Serial 1, has officially begun supplying Wisconsin’s Muskego PD.

Serial 1 actually donated a handful of their premium American (‘Murica!! —Ed.) e-bikes to the Muskego police department outside of Milwaukee, WI, the historic home of Harley-Davidson. The company hoped to provide them with some of perks that other police departments utilizing e-bikes across the country are experiencing. Those being faster response times, enhanced community engagement, and an overall reduction in carbon emissions.

In other words: all the stuff we like about e-bikes is all the stuff that make e-bikes a growing favorite amongst patrolling officers — and, one would imagine, cost-conscious municipalities, too. That should make everyone happy.

“[We are] thrilled to support the Muskego Police Department with our premium e-bikes,” says the brand’s Chief Financial and Operating Officer Rex Hamilton. “Supporting the local communities that our employees, suppliers, and—most importantly—our customers call home is a priority for Serial 1. The Muskego Police Department joins other Law Enforcement Agencies across the country who are now better equipped to respond with Serial 1 eBikes. We look forward to our new partnership with Muskego PD, and want to thank the men and women who protect and serve all communities.”

The company donated two BASH/MTN hardtail electric mountain bikes (eMTBs) and two of its new, cloud connected RUSH/CTY Speed bikes to the department. These bikes will provide security officers’ transportation for high school football games, parades, festivals, and more.

2nd Gen MOSH/CTY Speed

Serial 1 Launches 2nd Gen E-bikes w/ Google Connected Cloud

Image courtesy Serial 1.

Source | Images: Serial 1.

 
