The Inaugural Africa E-Mobility Week Will Be Held This October

The Africa E-Mobility Week, an event intended to recognize and stimulate discussions around the milestones, challenges, and opportunities in scaling electric mobility on the continent, will be held this October. It will become an annual event after this year’s inaugural session. The Africa E-Mobility Week will be hosted by the Association for Electric Mobility and Development in Africa (AEMDA), with support from the Africa E-Mobility Industry Action (AFEMI), together with other key partners in Africa’s E-mobility ecosystem.

The inaugural 2022 edition will be held between Tuesday, October 25 and Saturday, October 29 2022. It will feature a series of webinars, online campaigns, and reports which will be hosted on the event website. Thematic areas of focus for this year’s discussions include:

  • Gender Equality and Social Inclusion
  • Finance and Business Models
  • Energy and Infrastructure
  • Policy and Regulations
  • Research and Capacity Development

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, there will be a 1-day E-Mobility exhibition held at The Waterfront Mall in Karen, Nairobi, where a new electric vehicle charging station will be launched. The event will feature over a dozen e-mobility companies and attract over 1,000 attendees from the transport, energy, environment, education, and finance sectors, as well as the general public.

Following the event and e-mobility exhibition day, a report on Africa’s priorities for e-mobility will also be submitted to the COP27 happening in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, to inform investors and government stakeholders across the globe.

I am very excited about this event and I am looking forward to all the presentations and discussions. Earlier this year, I attended the UK edition of FullyCharged Live and it was really amazing to see all the newest EVs on show along with the associated products and services. These kinds of exhibitions are really good for raising awareness and getting people to appreciate the beauty of electric  mobility.

There is a lot of action in the electric mobility space on the African continent that we regularly feature here on CleanTechnica. Quite a lot of this action is happening in Kenya. This means people attending the exhibition on the 29th of October will get to experience all of this. Kenya’s e-mobility scene is buzzing with developments in various segments, ranging from electric minibuses (matatus), high capacity mass transit electric buses, electric vans, electric cars, and electric motorcycles (which are a really big deal in Kenya), to electric vehicle charging stations and associated products and services. So, if you are in and around Nairobi and Kenya or you are able to travel to Kenya for this event, you will be in for quite an awesome experience to see all the developments in the e-mobility space in this part of the world.

Images by Remeredzai

 
Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

