Image courtesy of ABB

ABB Terra 360 Is World’s Fastest EV Charger

The ABB Terra 360 is fast, powerful, and easy to use.

ABB introduced the Terra 360 this week, which it says is the most powerful EV charger in the world. In a press release, the company claims the new modular charger can charge up to four vehicles simultaneously. Thanks to what it calls “dynamic power distribution,” drivers will not have to wait if somebody else is already charging ahead of them as they can simply pull up to any available charging cable. The new charger has a maximum output of 360 kW and is capable of fully charging any electric car in 15 minutes or less. (Assuming the car can accept that much electricity. Not all EVs can.)

“With governments around the world writing public policy that favors electric vehicles and charging networks to combat climate change, the demand for EV charging infrastructure, especially charging stations that are fast, convenient and easy to operate is higher than ever,” says Frank Muehlon, president of the e-mobility division of ABB. “The Terra 360, with charging options that fit a variety of needs, is the key to fulfilling that demand and accelerating e-mobility adoption globally.”

“It’s an exciting day for ABB, who as the global leader in electric vehicle fast charging, is playing a key role in enabling a low carbon society,” adds Theodor Swedjemark, chief sustainability officer at ABB. “With road transport accounting for nearly a fifth of global CO2 emissions, e-mobility is critical to achieving the Paris climate goal. We will also lead by example by switching our entire fleet of more than 10,000 vehicles to non-emitting vehicles.”

Available in Europe by the end of this year and in the US, Latin America, and Asia Pacific regions in 2022, the Terra 360 is designed with the daily needs and expectations of EV drivers in mind. The Terra 360 is ideal for gas stations, convenience stores, and other retail locations. It can also be used by commercial customers to charge up to 4 electric cars, vans, and trucks at one time or overnight.

The Terra 360 is designed to be user friendly. An innovative lighting system guides drivers through the charging process and shows the state of charge of the EV battery and the time remaining before the end of an optimal charge session. It is is also wheelchair accessible and features an ergonomic cable management system that helps drivers plug in quickly with minimal effort.

Because Terra 360 chargers have a minimal footprint, they can be installed in small depots or parking lots where space is at a premium. The chargers are fully customizable. They can display branding logos and lighting options or include an integrated 27” advertisement screen to play video and pictures.

ABB has sold more than 460,000 electric vehicle chargers used in 88 markets around the world — more than 21,000 of them DC fast chargers. It supplies high power chargers to international charging operators such as IONITY and Electrify America. As more electric cars and trucks come on the market that can charge at power levels of 125 kW and above, ABB charging equipment will play an important role in moving the EV revolution forward.

 
Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

