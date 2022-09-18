24% Of New Car Sales Now Electric In The Netherlands!

The Dutch auto market has finally seen the light at the end of the tunnel, growing 9% year over year (YoY) in August, while the Dutch plugin vehicle (PEV) market has continued to grow, last month by 20% YoY. That’s mostly thanks to pure electrics (24% of all new vehicle sales), which grew 30% year over year (YoY) last month. Plugin hybrids (PHEVs) also remained positive in August, if only by 1%, by registering 2,296 units, or 10% share.

Overall, the year-to-date (YTD) market share for plugin vehicles was up to 32%. Highlighting an ongoing shift in the market toward BEVs, they had 71% of plugin sales in August, up from the 63% average of 2022.

Lynk & Co’s 01 PHEV crossover won August’s best seller race, achieving 502 registrations last month. Interestingly, it was the only PHEV model in the August table, and the Chinese model was responsible for 22% of all PHEV sales in the Netherlands last month! Now, imagine if they a had a truly competitive (as in, BEV) model!

Looking at the remaining positions on the podium, we have the practical Skoda Enyaq in second place, with 442 registrations, while the new generation gave the Kia Niro EV a welcome boost that lifted it to the 3rd spot in the table.

In the remaining positions in the table, Volkswagen Group had a positive month, with three models (Audi e-tron, Volkswagen ID.3, and Volkswagen ID.4) hitting year-best scores, while the sportier Volkswagen ID.5 continued to ramp up deliveries, reaching a record 128 units last month. That result brought it into the table, in #20.

Year-best results weren’t a Volkswagen Group exclusive, though. In the middle of a drought in its PHEV field, the XC40 EV had its best month in 2022, with 252 registrations, thus slowing Volvo’s downfall a bit.

In the second half of the table, we should highlight the Dacia Spring, in #14. It got 181 registrations in August, allowing it to also feature in this month’s top 20.

Outside the top 20, one can tell that we are in holiday season, with not much to talk about. Exceptions include the good month of the BMW iX (106 registrations) and Tesla’s Model Y (97 registrations).

Looking at the 2022 ranking, the Skoda Enyaq kept most of the advantage over the runner-up Lynk & Co 01 PHEV and is now the clear favorite for this year’s best seller title.

In 3rd place, the Peugeot e-208 needs to keep a close eye on the climbing #4 Kia Niro EV and #5 Kia EV6. The Korean models are looking to displace the French hatchback from the last place on the podium.

But it is in the second half of the table that we find the Climbers of the Month.

The rolling work of art that goes by the name of Hyundai IONIQ 5 was up four spots, to #12, while Volvo’s XC40 EV had a good month, jumping four spots to #13. The XC40 EV gave a much needed boost to Volvo’s sales in this time of a BEV rising tide.

Finally, the Mini Cooper EV jumped from #20 in the previous month to its current position of 16th. The electric hot hatch is now just 10 units behind the best selling BMW Group model in Dutch lands.

In #19, we now have the VW ID.3, which kicked the Tesla Model Y off the table, but this absence should be temporary, as Tesla’s crossover will return in September, thanks to its usual end-of-quarter peak.

In the manufacturer ranking, PHEV-heavy Volvo (9.2%, down from 9.6%) took a beating and is barely hanging onto the leadership position. It resisted the BEV takeover, but it has new runner-up Kia (9.2%, up from 9.1%) now just 6 units behind, so the Korean brand should surpass the Swede and grab gold in September.

Meanwhile, the remaining top 5 players have kept their positions, but all lost share last month. BMW, down 0.4%, was hit particularly hard, to the profit of 6th placed Mercedes (6%) and especially 8th placed Volkswagen (4.8%).

As for OEMs, Volkswagen Group (20.5%, up 0.6%) is now more comfortable in the leadership position. It not only continued to earn share, but runner-up Stellantis (18.1%, down from 18.3%) even lost some ground.

3rd placed Geely–Volvo saw its share drop in August from 15.9% to 15.7%, due to another slow month from Volvo. With PHEVs presumably out of fashion for the rest of the year, and no significant BEV launches coming in the remainder of 2022, one wonders how low the company will go.

#4 Hyundai–Kia (13.7%, up from 13.2%) is in 4th place and continuing to increase its market share, waiting to see how big Geely–Volvo’s fall from grace will be.

Finally, in 5th, we have a falling BMW Group (10.7%, down from 10.9%), as it is now suffering from the transition into a more BEV-heavy lineup.