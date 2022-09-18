16% Of New Car Sales In Germany Fully Electric, 28% Have A Plug

It seems the German automotive market has bottomed out, having grown 3% in August, while plugins are also recovering. Sales of full electric vehicles (BEVs) were up in August by 13% year over year (YoY). There were 31,734 BEV registrations last month, representing 16% of the overall market. This time Plugin hybrids (PHEVs) also helped, posting their first positive month since September 2021, with a 2% increase. Is the announced end of incentives for PHEVs towards the end of the year already showing its first signs? Regardless, PHEVs had 24,673 registrations, or 12% of the total auto market.

August’s 28% plugin vehicle share pulled the year-to-date score to 28% (16% BEV). A 30%-ish result by year end seems not only possible, but likely.

Tesla Model Y smashes its own record and wins in August

Thanks to a record 4,216 registrations, due to the production ramp-up in Giga Berlin, the Tesla Model Y took away the monthly best seller title in August, and September could see it reach the leadership position in the overall German auto market!

Another surprise showed up in 2nd place, with the Ford Kuga PHEV getting 2,220 deliveries, its best score in 14 months. That allowed the Ford model to leave the PHEV competition in the dust. The category runner-up, the Audi Q3 PHEV, was only #10, with roughly half the registrations of the Kuga PHEV.

Other models had their opportunity to shine last month, with three models even hitting record scores. That includes the #6 Audi Q4 e-tron, which got 1,332 registrations, its second record performance in a row. The sporty Cupra Born was #9, with a record 1,257 registrations, highlighting the recent production ramp-up in the Volkswagen EV galaxy. In #11 we have the Hyundai Tucson PHEV also hitting a record score — in this case, 1,134 registrations. This highlights the popularity of the striking compact crossover.

The second half of the table also saw other models shining, like the case of the #16 Opel Mokka EV, with 973 registrations. The Mercedes-Benz E300 PHEV joined the table, in #20, thanks to 878 registrations, a celebration of its own and beating the competing German full-size Audi e-tron.

Outside the top 20, the highlights are the Mercedes-Benz EQC scoring 398 registrations, its best score in over a year, and the MG 5 station wagon having its first volume delivery month, 394 registrations.

Tesla Model Y now in 2nd and closing in on leader Fiat 500e

Regarding the 2022 table, the Fiat 500e retained the leadership spot, but the new runner-up Tesla Model Y is likely to have another record-breaking month in September, so we could expect a leadership change next month. The midsize crossover can be expected to reach the leadership spot in its new adoptive Vaterland.

Elsewhere, the first position changes happen in #6, where the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV was up one position. Just behind it, we have the Climber of the Month, the Volkswagen ID.4, jumping to 7th. The German crossover is surely looking to lock in a top 5 position by the end of the year.

But it is in the second half of the table where we see most position changes. The BMW i3 was up to #11, all while the future classic Beemer does its last, sad swan song…. (Did I ever mention that the i3 will be missed?)

The Skoda Enyaq went up to #12, while the Audi e-tron, BMW 3-Series PHEV, and Hyundai Ioniq 5 all benefitted from the Renault Zoe’s fall into the abyss, each climbing one spot in the table.

In the last position on the table, we have two new fresh faces. The Audi Q4 e-tron ended up in #19, and the Dacia Spring in #20, both contributing to the BEV tally. There are now 16 BEV models in the top 20, while PHEVs have been reduced to just four representatives.

4 German brands lead plugin vehicle sales in Germany

In the brand ranking, Volkswagen (9.3%) consolidated its leadership position, while runner-up BMW (8.6%) is trying hard to keep #3 Mercedes (8.5%) away from the silver medal. With both premium brands losing ground and Volkswagen returning to its natural self, the plugin market is getting closer to matching the overall market and less premium heavy.

Audi (6.8%) remained in a comfortable 4th place and is waiting to see how much Mercedes and BMW will fall.

In the race for 5th place, Hyundai (5.5%) lost ground over Tesla (5.3%), with the US automaker likely to recover the 5th position in September.

Looking at the rankings by OEM, the standings remained the same. Volkswagen Group has its domestic market well in hand. It is followed at a distance by Stellantis, while BMW and Mercedes race for 4th position.

The #5 Hyundai–Kia collab is safe from the Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance in 6th.