Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Pan African Resources’ 9.9 MW Solar Plant In South Africa Saves $170K Per Month On The Gold Mine’s Electric Bill

Published

Pan African Resources, a mid-tier African-focused gold producer with a production capacity in excess of 170,000 ounces of gold per year has just presented its Annual Results for the financial year ended June 2022. Pan African Resources’ website says it owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, low-cost operations and projects located in South Africa. In the presentation, Pan African Resources gave an update on the progress of its solar PV projects at its mines.

Pan African Resources commissioned a 9.9 MW solar PV plant at one of its sites in May 2022, and stated that this is a first by a South Africa mining company. The company has also completed a feasibility study on a 12 MW expansion of the project, bringing the total to 22 MW. It has also recently completed a feasibility study for an 8 MW solar PV plant at one of its other sites, Barberton Mine, and site preparation has already commenced. The Group’s combined 30 MW onsite solar PV is projected to save close to R100 million per year (US$5.7 million) as well as result in a reduction of 80,000t of CO2 emissions per year. Pan African Resources is also making use of rehabilitated land at the mines as well as repurposing old mine hostel sites. Agrivoltaics projects are also being explored in order to maximize the use of land for food production and employment creation initiatives for local communities. Agrivoltaics is an area that has been featured quite often on CleanTechnica and you can read more about this here.

As South Africa’s load-shedding program looks like it will be a constant feature in the near future due to the national utility company’s electricity generation capacity constraints, Pan African Resources has also started feasibility studies on large scale battery storage solutions. To procure more renewable energy, Pan African Resources is also considering electricity wheeling from off-site solar PV or wind energy projects.

The presentation also lists several projects being implemented as part of its Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) program. Water conservation initiatives feature prominently in the presentation and will involve reduced municipal water use via improved efficiencies through reuse and recycling, and the construction of a new 3ML/day water retreatment plant for Evander Mines that is already in progress. These initiatives will result in cost savings of over US$5.6m over a 10-year period.

Pan African Resources says that its ESG program takes the “beyond compliance” approach and includes long term sustainability initiatives for the local communities. An example of this is the Barberton Blueberries agri-project. The blueberries project employs up to 400 people from the local community during the peak harvesting season. Barberton Mines provides the land and water resources. The initial phase covers 15 hectares. A further 30ha has been made available for expansion. The first commercial harvest is already in progress.

The mining sector is one of the largest employers and contributors to GDP in South Africa. The mining sector is also one of the largest power consumers, and South Africa’s grid is mostly coal powered. The increased adoption of large scale solar PV by the mining sector and other heavy consumers will not only save them a lot of money, as seen from the R100 million per year savings from Pan African Resources projected savings, but also save on CO2 emissions.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

M-KOPA Releases Its 2021 Impact Report

M-KOPA, a connected asset financing platform that offers underserved and unbanked customers across Africa access to life enhancing products and services, has just released...

2 days ago
CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark

Clean Power

President William Ruto Sworn In, Reaffirms Kenya’s Commitment To Transition To 100% Clean Energy By 2030

President William Ruto was sworn in as the 5th president of the Republic of Kenya. In his address soon after being sworn in as...

3 days ago

Energy Storage

Remixing Eskom’s Old Solar Water Heater Rebate Program For Battery Storage Could Help Ease Load-Shedding

South Africa has been having issues with electricity supply for quite a while now. This has forced Eskom, the national power utility company, to...

3 days ago

Cars

A Look At The Growing Interest In Electric Cars Globally

There is increased awareness of electric cars, and interest amongst consumers is growing. Let’s take a look at recent developments in some countries around...

4 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.