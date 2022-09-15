Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Zero Goes Adventure Touring

Clean Transport

Zero Motorcycles Wants To Take You On An Adventure!

Your next road trip adventure buddy might just be electric!

Published

The big Zero is built around the company’s new Z-Force 75-10X direct-drive motor that’s reportedly good for up to 166 lb-ft of torque to the rear tire – which is a good bit more than the 94 lb-ft the Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 puts out.

That tire-shredding torque is enough to get the bike up to its electronically governed top speed of 112 MPH quicker than you’ll want to, what with all your adventure gear packed nicely into the DSR/X’s luggage.

“Our owners and advocates have been asking for a full-sized ADV bike from Zero for years,” said Zero Motorcycle’s CTO, Abe Azkenazi. “We invested over 100,000 engineering hours into designing a motorcycle that lives up to both our customers’ expectations and Zero’s mission to redefine the riding experience.”

That engineering seems to have paid off, with a design that the company claims has been optimized for “maximum strength, minimal weight, and maximum capability.” It comes in at a relatively lightweight 544 lbs. (compared to about 520 lbs. for a top-shelf, gussied-up Honda Africa 1100 Twin), offers five riding modes, and up to 180 miles of “city” riding, with 85 miles of highway range (adding up to about 115 miles on the EPA’s combined cycle).

The standard battery is a 17.3-kWh Li-ion power pack, but there is an option to sacrifice some of the “glove box” storage space to add a Zero Power Tank (basically a small, second battery) takes ups capacity to about 21 kWh. Level 1 and Level 2 charging are supported up to 6.6 kW worth, which isn’t exactly “fast-charging,” but still good enough to from just about 0-90% battery capacity in under an hour. Or, you know, a good long break after two or three hours of riding – which is, of course, part of the fun of adventure touring: going someplace worth exploring!

“The core of our product philosophy is a focus on elevating the riding experience. A big part of the adventure riding experience, maybe more than any other category in the motorcycle industry, is about the promise of adventure and an escape,” says Zero CEO Sam Paschel. “Whether they are riding on the pavement or the dirt, the quiet and smooth ride offered by the DSR/X enables the best possible connection between the rider and their surroundings on any terrain.”

Factor in all the low-maintenance benefits that a no-oil electric motor and Gates Carbon Belt Drive can offer when there’s no and no clutch or gear changes to consider, plus the fuel savings, and the new Zero DSR/X just might become your new, go-to road trip buddy!

Zero DSR/X Lifestyle Gallery

Source | Images: Zero Motorcycles, via BusinessWire.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

The Enel MotoE World Cup Finale

After a long and exciting season, the 2022 FIM Enel MotoE World Cup race series, using Energica electric motorcycles, has wrapped up. Below is...

1 day ago

Clean Transport

Round Two: Illinois Electric Motorcycle Rebate

Want some of that sweet, sweet incentive cash to go towards your new electric motorcycle? If you live in Illinois, we have great news!

September 2, 2022
Newsflash | BRP pushes forward with EV plan revealing all-electric CAN-AM Motorcycles Newsflash | BRP pushes forward with EV plan revealing all-electric CAN-AM Motorcycles

Clean Transport

Can-Am Is Back With Two All-New Electric Motorcycles!

When more people know about your beluga-inspired 3-wheeler than race-winning dirt bikes, that's a problem.

August 9, 2022

Clean Transport

Electric Motorbikes & Off-Road Trucks to Unlock Growth & Jobs Across the UK

£43.7 million joint industry and government funding to support the development of the latest green auto tech, including electric motorbikes and off-road vehicles. Courtesy...

June 21, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.