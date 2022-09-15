Zero Motorcycles Wants To Take You On An Adventure!

The big Zero is built around the company’s new Z-Force 75-10X direct-drive motor that’s reportedly good for up to 166 lb-ft of torque to the rear tire – which is a good bit more than the 94 lb-ft the Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 puts out.

That tire-shredding torque is enough to get the bike up to its electronically governed top speed of 112 MPH quicker than you’ll want to, what with all your adventure gear packed nicely into the DSR/X’s luggage.

“Our owners and advocates have been asking for a full-sized ADV bike from Zero for years,” said Zero Motorcycle’s CTO, Abe Azkenazi. “We invested over 100,000 engineering hours into designing a motorcycle that lives up to both our customers’ expectations and Zero’s mission to redefine the riding experience.”

That engineering seems to have paid off, with a design that the company claims has been optimized for “maximum strength, minimal weight, and maximum capability.” It comes in at a relatively lightweight 544 lbs. (compared to about 520 lbs. for a top-shelf, gussied-up Honda Africa 1100 Twin), offers five riding modes, and up to 180 miles of “city” riding, with 85 miles of highway range (adding up to about 115 miles on the EPA’s combined cycle).

The standard battery is a 17.3-kWh Li-ion power pack, but there is an option to sacrifice some of the “glove box” storage space to add a Zero Power Tank (basically a small, second battery) takes ups capacity to about 21 kWh. Level 1 and Level 2 charging are supported up to 6.6 kW worth, which isn’t exactly “fast-charging,” but still good enough to from just about 0-90% battery capacity in under an hour. Or, you know, a good long break after two or three hours of riding – which is, of course, part of the fun of adventure touring: going someplace worth exploring!

“The core of our product philosophy is a focus on elevating the riding experience. A big part of the adventure riding experience, maybe more than any other category in the motorcycle industry, is about the promise of adventure and an escape,” says Zero CEO Sam Paschel. “Whether they are riding on the pavement or the dirt, the quiet and smooth ride offered by the DSR/X enables the best possible connection between the rider and their surroundings on any terrain.”

Factor in all the low-maintenance benefits that a no-oil electric motor and Gates Carbon Belt Drive can offer when there’s no and no clutch or gear changes to consider, plus the fuel savings, and the new Zero DSR/X just might become your new, go-to road trip buddy!

Source | Images: Zero Motorcycles, via BusinessWire.