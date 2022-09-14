Connect with us

Aventon Level.2 review: Truly a top-class commuter electric bike, but for one thing

Bicycles

Aventon Level.2 Levels Up w/ Torque Sensing Tech

Aventon Level levels up.

Published

We’re big fans of Aventon bikes here at CleanTechnica, with both the Pace and fold-up Sinch being particular favorites. That’s why, when the company sent us a press release announcing a new bike that’s packed with upgrades and some high-tech sensing equipment that delivers quicker electric assist response for a more connected, natural-feeling ride, we read it!

There’s more to the Level.2 than just torque sensing, though. Like all of Aventon’s next-gen bikes, the Level.2 gets the new Aventon color LCD display that integrates with the Aventon app that allows riders to record rides, selectr speed modes, and connect with Aventon’s dedicated community of e-bike riders– adding a social element to riding.

You can check out the official press release, below, then let us know what you think of the updated e-bike in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Aventon Introduces The New Level.2 E-bike

All told, I’m immensely happy with the new Aventon Level.2. This is an e-bike that can perform nearly any commute, anywhere, and for anybody.

Image courtesy Aventon.

Convert your uninspiring or uneventful commute into a joy ride, and turn some heads while at it. An upgrade to Aventon’s flagship commuter e-bike, Level.2 is the perfect balance of intuitive, exceptional riding meeting powerful efficiency. Engineered with a torque sensor, a revolutionary first for Aventon, Level.2 is manufactured to match your efforts: experience your power multiplied or rely solely on your own pedal power. Go the distance with additional riding range, whether you’re grabbing coffee on the way to work or escaping from the hustle and bustle of your routine. Always stay in the know with our Full Color Display with app sync capabilities, which displays everything from battery life left on your e-bike to allowing you to charge your phone when your day-ventures unexpectedly extend.

Equipped with Aventon’s latest features, like integrated lights, pre-installed accessories, and a cushioned suspension fork, ride safely, comfortably, and confidently, with all your essentials, no matter where the road takes you. With different sizes, colors, and frame options, have the utmost control over how you ride.

Aventon describes the Level.2 as the bike to transform dull commutes into joy rides. Engineered with an actual torque sensor, it’s a true first for the model line and in its category. Great for weekday commutes and weekend explorations without sacrificing comfort, innovation, efficiency, or safety.

 

Aventon Level.2 Specs

    • MOTOR 48v, 500W Brushless Hub Motor with Torque Sensor
    • DISPLAY BC280 LCD Color Display with Backlight, w/ App Connectivity
    • BRAKES Hydraulic Disc Brakes
    • WEIGHT Traditional 54 LBS. | Step-Through 52 LBS.
    • SIZE Traditional Reg/Large | Step-Through S/M or M/L
    • DRIVETRAIN 8-Speed
    • FRAME TYPE 6061 Double-Butted Aluminum Alloy with Internal Battery
    • TIRES 27.5” X 2.1”
    • INCLUDES Front & Rear Fenders + Rear Rack
    • ASSISTANCE Throttle + Pedal Assist Modes
    • COLORS Polar White, Himalayan Pink, Glacier Blue, and Clay
    • MSRP: $1,949.00

 

Source | Images: Aventon.

 
I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

