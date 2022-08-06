Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
New pictures of baby Jeep EV leaked ahead of debut in October 2022

Cars

All-new Electric Jeep Caught Undisguised in Europe

Published

There’s a lot we don’t know about Stellantis’ upcoming, all-electric Jeep that’s set to debut in 2023. We don’t know the specs, for example. We don’t know the price – heck, we don’t even know what they’re going to call it! But now, at least, we know exactly what it’s going to look like!

We got a first look at the “Baby Jeep” during the CES show back in January – but that, presumably, was just “concept art.” Now that we’ve seen these pictures, though, we know that that photo was a real sneak-peek at the new 2023 model.

Compact Electric Jeep Spied

New pictures of baby Jeep EV leaked ahead of debut in October 2022

Image by AutoExpress UK.

As I already mentioned, the details haven’t exactly been pouring in. All we really know is that it will probably cost a few grand more than the Jeep Compass model, and that it’s not scheduled to be officially revealed until October. Despite that, a keen-eyed photographer was able to snap a few “paparazzi-style” photos during an advertising shoot in Portugal, which you can check out here, at AutoExpress.

Mopar fans over at Allpar are speculating that the new Jeep will use the PSA Group’s e-CMP platform that’s used in a few DS models, as well as in cars from the Chinese brand, Dongfeng.

“Electrification will amplify Jeep’s core attributes,” said Carlos Tavares, the controversial CEO of Jeep’s parent company, Stellantis, when he shared his vision for the brand’s all-electric future. “This new model will launch during the first half of next year and is the first of a comprehensive fully-electric Jeep line-up that will cover every SUV segment by 2025.”

2025 marks the 80th anniversary of Jeep, and the brand is expected to kick off the celebrations in style – especially after the brand’s CEO, Christian Meunier, announced that there would be, “a fully emissions-free Jeep in every segment by 2025.”

What do you guys think – is Jeep taking the wraps off the brand’s first fully electric offering ahead of the 2025 model year? What will that do for the lifted Wrangler/No Fear window sticker market? Check out all the spy pictures over at AutoExpress, then let us know what you think of the little electric Jeep off-roader in the comments.

 

Source | Lots More Photos: AutoExpress UK.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Camper Gets the F&F Treatment

I live my life one campground at a time.

July 18, 2022
After years of teasers, concepts, and promises, the Pininfarina Battista all-electric supercar is finally in series production! After years of teasers, concepts, and promises, the Pininfarina Battista all-electric supercar is finally in series production!

Cars

Production Begins: 217 MPH Pininfarina Battista

This is what happens when you give Pininfarina a blank slate, and a blank check.

July 18, 2022
Video shows the difference between a Tesla Model Y made in Germany and one built in China Video shows the difference between a Tesla Model Y made in Germany and one built in China

Cars

What’s the Difference? Chinese vs. German Tesla Model Y

Stop me if you've already heard this one: what's the difference between a Chinese Tesla and a German Tesla?

July 9, 2022

Cars

Could South Africa Be Ripe For Chinese Electric Cars?

For many years, social trends and aggressive marketing were pushing the narrative of bigger is better – despite that, it might be the right...

July 7, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.