Image courtesy LiveWire.

Clean Transport

Round Two: Illinois Electric Motorcycle Rebate

Want some of that sweet, sweet incentive cash to go towards your new electric motorcycle? If you live in Illinois, we have great news!

Published

A consumer tax credit for electric motorcycle buyers may have been left on the cutting room floor while the Inflation Reduction Act was pushed through Congress, but the Feds aren’t the only people who can issue rebates on things. This week, the state of Illinois announced “round two” of its electric vehicle incentive program — and this one definitely includes an motorcycle rebate!

“Illinois EPA has already received hundreds of EV rebate applications for this first funding round of the Illinois EV Rebate Program,” said Director Kim. “We are announcing the second funding cycle now to provide more assurance to prospective Illinois purchasers and automobile dealers in the face of changing market conditions and global supply chain shortages. The significant interest in the program is encouraging, and we look forward to opening the next funding round in November to offer more rebates to Illinois motorists choosing all-electric transportation.”

The official announcement, issued as a press release earlier this week, defines what kind of electric motorcycles will be included in the new policy, and outlines the eligibility requirements as follows:

Image courtesy Energica.

 

To be eligible for a rebate, the vehicle must be exclusively powered and refueled by electricity, plugged in to charge, and licensed to drive on public roadways. Electric mopeds, electric off-highway vehicles, hybrid electric or extended-range electric vehicles that are also equipped with conventional fueled propulsion or auxiliary engines are not eligible under the program.

 

Eligibility requirements for an EV rebate in Illinois include, but are not limited to:

 

  • The purchaser must reside in Illinois at time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued.
  • The vehicle must be purchased from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State.
  • Rented or leased vehicles do not qualify for the rebate.
  • The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this new program in Illinois.
  • The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.
  • The purchaser must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.
  • The purchaser must apply for the rebate within 90-days after the vehicle purchase date.
  • Documentation requirements include a copy of purchase invoice, proof of purchase, vehicle registration, and IRS W-9 or W-8 forms.

 

A webpage has been established for Illinois’ EV Rebate Program at: https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/ceja/Pages/Electric-Vehicle-Rebates.aspx. This includes a link to the current rebate application, instructions on completing the application, a Frequently Asked Questions document, and other relevant information.

 

“Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric vehicle revolution,” said Illinois governor JB Pritzker (D), in the same statement.  “And, thanks to our EV Rebate Program, we are making electric vehicle adoption accessible and cost-effective — putting us on the path to getting 1 million EVs on the road by 2030. I strongly encourage all eligible residents to apply for the Illinois EPA’s next round of funding. This is how we build a more sustainable state, nation, and world — together.”

 

SourcesIllinois.gov, Illinois EPA; via RideApart.

 
I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

