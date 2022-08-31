You Can Make Your Own EV Charging Station … Out Of LEGOs

If you’ve never in your life loved LEGOs, there’s something wrong with you. (No offense.) I mean, if you’re a full grown adult now and are not really into them, that’s fine, but everyone must have at least gone through a LEGO phase at some point in time. So, we should all be able to appreciate the following:

Mon garage #hotwheels s'agrandit, je leur ai construit une station @Fastned pour que tout le monde puisse charger! My hotwheels garage is growing, so I built a Fastned station for everyone to charge at! #LEGO #ladestau pic.twitter.com/RuQxEtHxX0 — EV Romandie (@evromandie) July 25, 2022

That’s right — for those of us who are still kids at heart, or who at least have kids, it seems that you can now get a LEGO Fastned EV charging station. Admittedly, this seems to only available in parts of Europe*. Fastned is a Dutch EV fast charging company with stations in a handful of neighboring or nearby countries. CleanTechnica readers know all about Fastned, but it’s unlikely many other Americans do.

While searching the LEGO site here in the US, I couldn’t find the Fastned station, but I did find some other EV charging goodies — including a set that my daughters have. This is the one my daughters have, wind turbine and all:

But you can also apparently get a “Family House” that includes an electric car (van?) and charging station, and the same charging station comes with a “Town Center” set.

Last but not least, you can get some electric scooters that come with a solar-powered charging dock and some rad little characters.

Alas, none of this is for my daughters any more, as they are simply obsessed with the Harry Potter LEGOs. There are different levels of fun on the table, and Harry Potter wins.

The LEGO support for electric vehicles should come as no surprise, though. LEGO reached 100% renewable energy in the first half of 2017, three years ahead of its earlier commitment. LEGO started investing big money in offshore wind power at least back in 2012. There have also been potential plans for a LEGO Tesla Cybertruck & Cyberquad, along with Elon Musk and Franz von Holzhausen LEGO people. (Though, it seems that has not gotten out of the “Ideas” stage. Maybe they’re waiting for the actual Cybertruck to be released?)

Back to the top, though, let us know if you’ve seen or even gotten the LEGO Fastned EV charging station. Maybe Fastned even has some extra ones lying around that they could send over to us for some creative CleanTechnica photos?

*I think the construction in the first tweet above was custom made, not from an actual Fastned set. So, whether you can buy a set at the store or not, it’s clear you can create a wicked cool Fastned charging station out of LEGOs with a little bit of time and creativity. Or, for that matter, you could construct a Tesla Supercharger, Electrify America charging station, Ionity station, Greenway station, ChargePoint station, EVgo station, or something else. For that matter, you could create a little city with charging stations from various different companies! (If you’ve already done so, come on, show us your creation and send some pics.)