LEGO Tesla Cybertruck With LEGO Elon Musk & Franz May Be Coming

January 28th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Last year, the idea of a LEGO Tesla Cybertruck was submitted to LEGO Ideas. It has reached its goal of 10,000 votes, so it may actually become part of the LEGO family. There is now also a new, updated version that includes Elon Musk and Franz von Holzhausen. Franz even comes with a sledgehammer and one steel ball, and seems to have a slightly sinister grin on his face.

There’s also an accessory CyberQuad ATV. After BrickinNick has come up with this idea, it didn’t take long for him to reach his goal of 10,000 votes for the project, which is the number of votes needed for LEGO to review the idea for possible commercialization. In its response to BrickinNick, LEGO (which had it’s own little joke about the Cybertruck in November) says that, “The future is now and it looks like 10,000 strong supporters are ready for it.” Hmm, did LEGO steal our slogan?

The next step will be for a LEGO Review Board that is made up of designers, product managers, and other team members to examine the idea. They will do this by creating concept models and seeing if the concept meets LEGO’s goals for its products. They want to include factors such as safety, playability, and whether or not it will fit with LEGO’s brand. Considering that LEGO even trolled Elon Musk and Tesla with its own version of an unbreakable Cybertruck, I think it is a definite fit for the brand.

LEGO will begin its review in May of 2020. It could take several months for the company to come to a decision. If LEGO gives this idea the green light, the Cybertruck will go into the Development phase and then the race will be on: who will reach the production of Tesla’s Cybertruck first — Tesla or LEGO?

