Tesla Won Big In California In 2nd Quarter

Published

Yesterday, we looked at the Tesla Model Y’s and Model 3’s leadership at the top of the California auto sales table as well as Tesla as a brand getting up to #2 in the overall California auto market. However, we didn’t look at the actual 2nd quarter results themselves. It’s a similar story as the 1st half of year results, but let’s have a look.

Top Selling Autos in California

The Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 were indeed #1 and #2 in the second quarter, but with the Model 3 just 999 units above the Toyota Camry. The mass-market Tesla vehicles will have to compete hard to hold onto their gold and silver medals, especially the Model 3 and its shorter, more compact body.

Can Tesla hold onto these top two spots? Chime in with your opinion in the comments below.

Top Selling Cars & SUVs/Trucks in California

Naturally, with the Model Y and Model 3 on top of the overall table, that means they are on top of the sales charts for cars (Model 3) and SUVs/light trucks (Model Y).

And, as in the first half of the year as a whole, these two Tesla models clobbered their “luxury” competition.

It looks like the Tesla models don’t even belong on the same charts as the Mercedes, BMW, Lexus, and Audi models.

The Model S also led in its larger, more expensive class — by a large margin, even if not as large as the Model Y and Model 3 won by.

Again, Tesla was the second best selling auto brand in the great state of California. The Golden State has always loved shiny, fancy new goodies for those on the forefront of the economy and society, and Tesla fits the bill.

Any remaining thoughts on Tesla’s superb results in its former home market of California (or we could say one of its home markets)?

 
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

