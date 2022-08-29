Connect with us

Vision Marine Smashes the World Record for World’s Fastest Electric Boat

Vision Marine Sets Electric Speed Record

With a 109 MPH top speed run at last weekend’s Lake of the Ozarks event, no one can ignore electric power boats now!

Published

You’d better learn the name Vision Marine, because this weekend, more than 100,000 people watched 5 time UIM and current F1 H20 World champion pilot Shaun Torrente shatter the 100 MPH speed barrier in an electric watercraft at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri … then kept right on going, all the way up to more than 109 MPH!

The previous electric maritime speed record, by the way, was 88.6 MPH. That was set by Jaguar with the much racier-looking, ultra-lightweight Vector V20E back in 2018.

To set their record, Vision Marine did go with a space-age, hyper-exotic and aero-tuned racing shell. Instead, they partnered with Hellkat Powerboats, gave birth to the V32, a 32′ catamaran hull specifically designed to accommodate the necessary battery banks to power a pair of Vision Marine’s flagship E-Motion™ electric outboards

“I am grateful for this accomplishment,” said Vision Marine CEO and co-founder Alex Mongeon. “Shaun Torrente’s unequaled talent has once again proven the feasibility of performance electric motorization in a marine environment without compromising speed … we are here today to instill a new legacy by proving once again that a transition to electric power in the marine industry is at arm’s reach. We are this much closer to eliminating the colossal carbon footprint our planet is experiencing due to continued usage of ICE engines.”

You can watch the record-setting run on the company’s Instagram feed, below.

“It has been an amazing experience to push the boundaries of what people thought was impossible (with electric power),” STR’s Shaun Torrente said. “In the past two days, we proved that the limits of electric propulsion are only in the minds of those that have not followed Vision Marine and our project. With this result, they cannot pretend we are not here anymore.”

You can see more wild Vision videos on the company’s Instagram page – which will have to do if you’re looking for specs like horsepower or battery size. None of that interesting stuff was in the original article.

 

Source | Images: Vision, via Global Newswire.

 
