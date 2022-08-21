1st Vehicle-to-Grid System on NYC Grid Launches

The first vehicle-to-grid system on NYC’s electricity grid launched this week. The system comes from a collaboration between Revel rideshare, Fermata Energy, and NineDot Energy. Revel’s rideshare system includes only fully electric cars. However, Tesla vehicles are not set up for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) service, so it’s just the rideshare network’s Nissan LEAFs that will be sending electricity from their batteries back into Con Edison’s grid as needed. The revenue from this program will help Revel to pay off the cost of its EVs sooner. It will also help ConEdison balance the grid and avoid grid blackouts or brownouts in, for example, the growing heatwaves hitting the city.

Fermata Energy is a startup that produces bidirectional charging hardware as well as vehicle-to-everything (V2X) software for just such projects. NineDot Energy is developing battery storage projects in the New York metro area, including V2G projects like these.

On a grand scale, the great thing about V2G projects like this one is that they help support and accelerate the adoption of EVs, battery storage, renewable energy, and a more resilient electricity grid — all of which are needed and critical to a better future. “The revenue-generating capabilities of V2G technology will accelerate the adoption of EVs and battery storage efforts,” company reps wrote in an email to CleanTechnica.

The location where this V2G system is starting is Revel’s Red Hook, Brooklyn warehouse. “Unlike normal EV chargers, Fermata Energy’s V2X bidirectional charging system can both charge EVs and safely send some of that battery-stored power back to the grid, supporting grid resilience. The V2G system uses three Fermata Energy bidirectional chargers operating on a cloud-based platform. Based on the interconnection agreement with Con Edison, the chargers send energy stored in vehicle batteries back to the grid from 2:00–6:00 PM ET, during local energy demand peaks. The three bidirectional chargers can export approximately 45kW back to the grid.”

“As EV adoption continues to grow in New York City, V2G will be crucial to managing energy use and grid capacity,” said Paul Suhey, COO & Co-Founder of Revel. “Revel is proud to partner with Fermata Energy and NineDot Energy to launch this first-of-its kind program in our home borough of Brooklyn.”

“With the right technology, EVs support grid resilience, rather than acting as just a grid drain. That’s an important change that New York and Con Edison are bringing to the industry,” said David Slutzky, CEO & Founder of Fermata Energy. “Both Revel and NineDot are forward-thinking companies that understand the importance of V2G and V2X technologies in supporting the grid and decarbonization, and we are honored to be working with them.”

Funding from a NineDot Energy grant from the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN 2), along with support from the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), is providing some of the funding for the demonstration project.

Featured image courtesy of Revel.