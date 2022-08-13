Connect with us

Image courtesy of Tesla

Batteries

1st Tesla Megapack Deployed In NYC, NineDot Launches Community-Scale Bronx Battery Energy Storage Site

Published

NineDot Energy, a leading developer of community-scale energy projects that creates innovative urban energy solutions that support a more resilient grid and deliver economic savings while reducing carbon emissions, has launched a community-scale battery energy storage site. The NineDot site, which includes the first Tesla Megapack system deployed in New York City, is a model for urban clean energy projects. The battery energy storage site is in the Bronx, New York City.

The site has a 3.08 MW/12.32 MWh Tesla Megapack system, a solar canopy, and infrastructure ready for bi-directional electric vehicle chargers. NineDot Energy is currently focused on developing battery energy storage sites in the New York City metropolitan area while working to enable vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities at several locations.

The project supports the company’s goal of delivering 400 MW of clean energy systems by 2026 that will help strengthen the local power grid and provide stable, reliable, and resilient power to tens of thousands of New York City households and businesses.

“We are excited to formally cut the ribbon on our ‘Gunther’ Bronx battery energy storage site,” said David Arfin, NineDot Energy CEO and cofounder. “Building battery storage sites in a dense urban environment requires an unusual set of skills and experience all brought together in NineDot Energy, as well as support from a wide range of visionary regulators and policy-makers and a terrific group of dedicated partners who we are thanking today.”

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO of NYSERDA said, “NYSERDA is proud to partner with companies like NineDot Energy that are committed to investing in energy storage projects that allow us to better integrate clean, renewable resources more efficiently. Once completed, this energy storage system will help to reduce electricity use from some of the dirtiest power plants in the Bronx during hot summer days and will serve as a model for how to advance similar projects in congested urban environments.”

“This project is special because it combines multiple technologies that will contribute to a clean energy future and make our region a leader in the fight against climate change,” said Vicki Kuo, Senior Vice President of Customer Energy Solutions at Con Edison. “The ability of companies like NineDot to innovate, along with the commitment of Con Edison, our customers and other parties, will ensure that our State and City meet their environmental goals.”

NineDot Energy builds its battery storage sites in areas that sit at the intersection of existing infrastructure and high energy demand. “Taking a barely-used sliver of land in the Bronx, NineDot Energy created a breakthrough clean-energy site for this community,” said Adam Cohen, NineDot Energy CEO and cofounder. “Finding the right sites requires a deep understanding of grid design and regulation along with extensive project-finance and decision-science skills, and we believe NineDot uniquely brings together all these capabilities in one innovative company.”

“There is a large and growing investment opportunity to support a more resilient electric grid while reducing carbon emissions,” said Pooja Goyal, Chief Investment Officer of Carlyle’s Infrastructure Group. “With the launch of the ‘Gunther’ Bronx battery energy storage site, our shared vision with the NineDot team has started to become a reality for New York City residents and businesses as we continue to support New York State’s mission to achieve its goal of 100% clean energy by 2040.” With battery storage, the Gunther site not only makes the local grid more robust, but also integrates more clean energy into the grid during times of peak demand.

The project received $1.2 million from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), through its Retail Energy Storage Incentive Program, and supports New York’s goal of 6,000 megawatts of energy storage by 2030.

 
Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

