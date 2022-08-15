Neta S Promises 680 Miles Of Range, Starting Price Under $30K

Chinese carmaker Hozon Auto designed its new Neta S sporty sedan to compete directly with the Tesla Model 3 with exhilarating performance up to 680 miles of range from the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models. Now, we know what it’s going to cost — and its starting price is a shocking $29,600!

Hozon Auto has been taking it slow when it comes to releases new vehicles, announcing just one every year since 2018 and not always internationally (indeed, the Hozon Neta V was initially a China-only offering).

Back in 2021, however, the company seemed to suddenly go aggressive, launching the stunning Neta S concept at the Shanghai Auto Show as a concept that very few people thought would ever see production — at least, not without the car’s slinky design getting watered down significantly. Fast forward to today, and the sedan not only looks the part after being officially launched, but it’s priced right, with a range starting from 199,880 yuan ($29,600) and climbing up to 338,800 yuan ($50,300) for the 462 hp and 440+ lb-ft of torque-packing, all-electric version that promises 0-62 mph sprints (100 km) in well under 5 seconds and a “pure” electric range of more than 400 miles.

The Chinese market seems nearly as smitten with the crisp, sleek mid-sizer as I am, with the “cat’s whiskers” running lights and wide, low stance (that gives the car a more grounded, “definitely not an SUV” appearance) being widely hailed. The smooth rear has a ducktail spoiler and a mock diffuser below the rear bumper to give it a sporty, Porsche-esque vibe.

The inside of the Neta S looks like a great place to be, too, offering a full-length glass roof and fine leather and wood grain accents. The dashboard, too, is a giant 17.6-inch portrait touch screen is smack in the center, meaning even people in the back seat can see whatever is up on the screen. The front passenger side has another, smaller widescreen display (at “only” 12.3 inches) that allows control of the passengers’ personal entertainment (infotainment?) options.

Don’t take my word for it. Check it out for yourself, below.

Hozon Auto Neta S Interior

The Hozon Neta S is available for order now, with the first deliveries to customers expected to begin in Q4. You can take a look at some of Hozon Auto’s press photos in the meantime, below, then let us know what you think of the Neta S in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Source | Images: Car News China.