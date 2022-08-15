Massachusetts Passes Historic Bill to Advance Clean Energy, Transportation

Cambridge, Massachusetts — [On Thursday], Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a new clean energy and transportation bill. This bill will help reduce emissions from power plants and vehicles, improve public health and reduce the dangers of climate change, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS).

Below is a statement by Paula García, senior bilingual energy analyst in the Climate and Energy Program at UCS.

“The climate crisis is here. We need to act quickly to cut the pollution that’s warming our planet and putting people in danger. Fortunately, Massachusetts is showing the way forward.

“This law will make an important difference in our ability to move away from fossil fuels. It will spur more development of responsible clean energy for the Commonwealth, including offshore wind and rooftop solar generation—and make sure that clean-energy jobs are good jobs that can support families. It will help more Massachusetts drivers make the switch to cleaner electric vehicles and electrify public transit buses. And it will encourage cleaner ways to heat and cool our homes. The new law will deliver benefits to communities of color and low-income communities by expanding access to clean energy and transportation and ensuring the green economy is an inclusive one.

“This bill must not be the end of our efforts to fight climate change and build a cleaner and more equitable energy system here in Massachusetts. Our Commonwealth must be a national leader on renewable electricity, cleaner transportation, and monitoring and improving air quality, especially in the communities most affected by pollution. But today marks a clear step in the right direction, and the state legislature and governor deserve credit for getting it done.”

García wrote in depth on the new bill and its importance here.

Courtesy of Union of Concerned Scientists.

Featured image courtesy of SEIA.