Audi South Africa Adds 150 kW DC Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers To Charging Network

Audi South Africa, in partnership with GridCars, has finalized the installation of 33 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country. These represent a total of 70 charge point connectors and expands on the existing network in the country. The chargers range in their charging capacity from 22kW (AC) to 80kW (DC) and 150kW (DC) ultra-fast charging and are immediately available to all South African electric vehicle drivers, regardless of model or brand ownership.

“Audi is committed to ensuring that customers of any electric vehicle can comfortably travel the country, with the reassurance that the EV charging infrastructure is in place to support their progressive choice of mobility. With the public Audi EV chargers now formally in operation and available, our project in ensuring that here are active state-of-the-art EV chargers at key destination and lifestyle venues across South Africa, is tracking well and we are excited to officially encourage all early adopters of electric mobility to utilize these charge points. This is a huge encouragement towards the adoption of EV’s in South Africa as it’s a positive indication towards a growing public EV charging network in our country,” says Sascha Sauer, Head of Audi South Africa.

The 150kW DC public chargers initiated by Audi are the first 150 kW DC chargers for the South African market and will enable +/- 340 KM driving range in approximately 30 minutes. These chargers have been strategically positioned along national roads to support long-distance travel:

N1 – Colesburg, Caltex, Northern Cape N2 – Mosselbay, Langeberg Mall, Western Cape N3 – Tugela North, Engen, Kwa-Zulu Natal N4 – Riverside Mall, Mbombela, Mpumalanga

The 80kW (DC) fast charging stations, enabling +/- 185 KM in 30 minutes, are located at:

N1 – Ventersburg, Caltex, Free State N1 – Richmond, Caltex, Northern Cape N2 – The Crags, Engen, Plettenburg Bay, Western Cape N3 – Tugela South, Engen, Kwa-Zulu Natal N4 – Alzu Petroport, Mpumalanga (Audi has upgraded the existing unit from DC 60kW to DC 80kW. GridCars has also installed a new EV charging unit at Kranskop Engen, Limpopo).

The live 22 kW dual (AC) charging stations, enabling +/- 100 KM in about one hour, have been installed at located at lifestyle and destination venues in the following provinces where EV drivers can shop, chill & charge:

Western Cape

Hazendal Wine Estate, Stellenbosch Franschhoek Motor Museum, Franschhoek Delaire Graff Estate, Stellenbosch Spier Wine Estate, Stellenbosch Thesen Island, Knysna Graham Beck Wine Estate, Robertson The Marine Hotel, Hermanus The Cellars Hohenort Hotel, Constantia D’Hub B&B, Cape L’Agulhas

Gauteng

Parkview Shopping Centre, Pretoria Johannesburg Country Club, Auckland Park Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Country Club Serengeti Golf & Wildlife Estate, Kempton Park Johannesburg Country Club, Woodmead Bryanston Country Club, Johannesburg Kyalami Corner, Johannesburg Virgin Active Bryanston, Johannesburg

Mpumalanga

84 on Main, Dullstroom Hazyview Junction Shopping Centre

Kwa-Zulu Natal

Cornubia Mall, Mt. Edgecombe Selborne Hotel & Golf Club, Pennington Cedar Garden B&B, Underberg

Free State

Protea Hotel by Marriot, Clarens North West Village Mall, Haartebeespoort Dam

These publicly accessible charging stations are new and incremental to the current EV public charging network in South Africa and can easily be located on the GridCars live online map.

“As the Audi e-tron model range takes to the road, we continue to enable and partner with those who can empower the transition to an electric future with ease and understanding,” Sauer says.

“Our mission is to continually increase EV charging points across the country in order to drive South Africa’s Green e-mobility revolution forward. The only way to achieve this mission is through consistent and meaningful partnerships that enable the transformation of the automotive industry, helping customers embrace the electric future of mobility,” Winstone Jordaan, Managing Director at GridCars explains.

Audi South Africa has been excellent when it comes to promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in South Africa. Audi South Africa recently conducted electric vehicle safety training for South African first responders, the first in South Africa. Audi South Africa also launched the e-tron range, which includes:

e-tron 55 SUV

e-tron Sportback 55

e-tron Sportback S

e-tron GT

RS e-tron GT

According to the latest Autotrader Car Industry Report Mid-Year Report January 2022 – June 2022, the Audi RS e-tron GT is the most searched electric vehicle in South Africa. In the first half of 2022, hybrid and electric fuel type searches increased by 129% and 100% respectively, signifying a strong growth in interest in electric cars in South Africa. Diesel and petrol fuel type searches were up a more modest 24% and 26% respectively. The reports says that it is however very important to note that this sharp increase in searches for electric vehicles is from a much smaller base than the traditional fuel-types of petrol and diesel. Interest in electric vehicles in South Africa is growing. The charging network is also growing, and one can comfortably drive along South Africa’s major highways. Let’s hope we start to see sales of EV really growing in South Africa.

All images courtesy of Audi South Africa