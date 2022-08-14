Volta & Hoboken, NJ, Partner To Install 25 New Public EV Chargers

The city of Hoboken, New Jersey, will be getting at least 25 new public EV chargers through its partnership with Volta in the next 18 months. When the new chargers are installed, the number of public EV chargers in Hoboken will be doubled. Adding more public EV chargers is an important piece of the electric vehicle expansion that is necessary to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and toxic air pollution. Volta and the city of Hoboken may work together in the future as well.

Kevin Samy, Volta’s Head of Policy/Climate Communications, shared details and insights about the Hoboken project and the company’s vision. (He also generously answered questions about his past work and professional background for this interview on CleanTechies.)

What is the charging speed of the new EV chargers Volta will have installed in Hoboken?

Volta will provide Hoboken with a mix of DC Fast Charging and L2 Charging stations. DC Fast chargers can charge most of a battery in 30 mins, while L2 (Level 2) charging takes longer, but still tops up batteries and gives a meaningful charge during longer parking sessions.

When will the new EV chargers be installed in Hoboken?

Over the next 18 months at least 25 charging stalls and 46 media screens — a mix of 8 DC Fast Charging and L2 Charging — will be installed in Hoboken. Volta’s collaboration with the City will double the number of public EV charging ports available to residents, commuters, and visitors. By utilizing Volta’s ad model, charging stations are installed at no cost to the city.

What is PredictEV® and how do you use it?

PredictEV® is Volta’s powerful AI tool that utilizes disparate data sources, including local mobility, demographic, commercial, and site-specific data, to provide a high-fidelity plan for EV infrastructure deployment over 20 years. Insights provided by PredictEV include expected EV adoption, optimal charging locations, the right mix of charging infrastructure, and corresponding societal benefits such as CO2 mitigation, air quality improvement, and improved health outcomes. This software is already used by electric utilities and is licensed by states to create data-driven, equitable EV infrastructure plans that maximize public investment in alignment with Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s (IIJA) mandates. Volta leveraged its PredictEV tool to identify the specific locations within Hoboken where charging stations would be most utilized by drivers.

Volta is pioneering the way charging network operators, utilities and states across the country work together to intelligently site and plan the massive amount of charging infrastructure yet to come.

How does Volta work with local governments to install more EV chargers?

In partnership with local governments, Volta is able to leverage our business model to cover the hidden costs of EV charging networks. With Volta’s advertising model, we are able to install chargers in densely populated areas at no cost to the city and generate revenue to the city by paying rent on those stations. In addition, the city will have a new media/communication platform, connecting advertisers or local officials directly with city residents.

What is the Volta business model?

Volta is an industry-leading electric vehicle charging and media company. Volta delivers value to site partners, brands, and consumers by installing charging stations that feature large-format digital advertising screens located steps away from the entrances of popular commercial locations. Retailers, like Kroger, can attract and influence foot traffic, advertisers can precisely target audiences, and EV drivers can charge their vehicles seamlessly as they go about their daily routines. Volta‘s extensive network leverages its proprietary PredictEV® platform, which uses sophisticated machine learning technology to help commercial property owners, cities, and electric utilities plan EV infrastructure intelligently, efficiently, and equitably.

When the new EV chargers have been installed in Hoboken, what will the total number of operating Volta chargers be nationwide? What are Volta‘s plans for the next 12-18 months?

Volta will install an additional 1,700-2,000 stalls nationwide by the end of 2022, bringing our total to between 4,030 and 4,330 stalls. Volta is the largest media-enabled EV charging network in America by far and we plan to continue expanding as the EV revolution accelerates.

How important are private sector and public sector collaborations for increasing the number of public EV chargers?

Volta’s business model was conceived with open access in mind and public/private collaborations are critical to meeting our nation’s EV goals. However, disadvantaged and underserved communities see even fewer EV chargers, and could face the threat of a growing EV adoption divide.

We recognize that charging deserts, typically in underserved communities, hold back EV adoption — along with the economic and health benefits that come with it. Advocating for EV charging has to be an aggressive collective effort to overcome the reliance on gas-powered vehicles and access issues. We are starting to see the public sector respond on a state and local level to address consumer demand through legislation and involvement from the public utilities commissions while auto manufacturers are choosing to sunset their gas businesses to put EVs out on the road.

We launched the Charging for All initiative, outlining our commitment to advancing public infrastructure investment goals: delivering affordable, reliable, and above all, equitable charging across the US.