22% Of New Car Sales Now Electric In The Netherlands!

In the context of a continually falling overall auto market, down 18% year over year (YoY) in July, the Dutch plugin vehicle (PEV) market has nonetheless continued to grow … even if only by 1% last month. That’s mostly thanks to pure electrics (22% of all new vehicle sales), which grew 13% year over year (YoY) last month. Plugin hybrids (PHEVs) dropped significantly, by 19% YoY, to just 2,007 units, which could mean that the Netherlands could be at the point of peak PHEV. …

Overall, the YTD market share for plugin vehicles was stable at 31%, but pure electrics gained 1 percentage point share (going to 20% share) while plugin hybrids lost 1 point (dropping to 11%). That highlights an ongoing shift in the market toward BEVs. They had 70% of plugin sales in July, up from the 62% average of 2022.

The Skoda Enyaq won July’s best seller race, achieving 539 registrations last month. It ended the month in #7 in the overall automotive market.

Looking at the remaining positions on the podium, we have the sporty Kia EV6 in second place, with 366 registrations, a new year best, while the Citroen e-C4 EV was 3rd, with 312 registrations.

Hyundai’s EV6 cousin, the Ioniq 5, also had a year-best performance, 262 registrations. It grabbed the 4th position in the table.

Year-best results weren’t a Hyundai–Kia exclusive, though. The Audi e-tron surprised many by scoring 186 registrations in July.

In the second half of the table, we should highlight the Renault Megane EV hatchback, in #12. It got 156 registrations in its first volume month in Dutch lands.

Still worthy of mention, the stylish Opel Mokka EV crossover showed up in #14, just behind its Opel Corsa EV hatchback sibling. That means there were two Opels in the top 20.

Outside the top 20, one can tell that we are in holiday season, with not much to talk about. Exceptions include the good month of the Ford Mustang Mach-E (84 registrations) and Tesla’s Model Y (94 registrations), the crossover’s best first month of the quarter so far. We can surely expect a record month for the Tesla midsizer in September.

Looking at the 2022 ranking, the Skoda Enyaq gained precious advantage over runner-up Lynk & Co 01 PHEV and is now the clear favorite for this year’s best seller title.

In 3rd place, the Peugeot e-208 has shortened the distance to reach the Chinese crossover, so we could see the stylish hatchback surpass it and become the new #2 soon.

The Kia EV6 was up one spot, to #6, and should surpass its stablemate, the Kia Niro EV, soon, as the latter is now going through a generational change.

In #8 we now have the Citroen e-C4 EV, which surpassed its Fiat 500e cousin. With the striking hatchback-that-thinks-it’s-a-crossover still in ramp-up mode, we could see it climb another position or two in the future. Still on Stellantis, the Peugeot e-2008 EV was up one position, to #10, thus making four Stellantis models in the top 10.

But it is in the second half of the table that we find the Climbers of the Month.

The Volkswagen ID.4 jumped three positions, to #11, which isn’t too bad, but then we look up and see that the Audi Q4 e-tron is #7 and the Skoda Enyaq is the leader…. So, the Volkswagen crossover is the 3rd best selling MEB-based crossover — in a three-model race. And to think the ID.4 was expected to be the clear best seller among the three.

The rolling work of art that goes by the name of Hyundai Ioniq 5 was also up three spots, in this case to #16, while Volvo’s XC40 EV had a good month, jumping three spots to #17. The XC40 EV gave a much needed boost to Volvo’s sales in this time of a BEV rising tide.

Finally, we welcome the sporty Cupra Born in #19. It joined the table at the expense of its theoretical boss, the Volkswagen ID.3. Once again, Volkswagen was overshadowed by its affiliate companies.

In the manufacturer ranking, PHEV-heavy Volvo (9.6%) took a beating and is barely hanging onto the leadership position. It resisted the BEV takeover, but it has a new runner-up behind it, a rising Kia (9.1%, up from 8.9%). Kia surpassed BMW (9%) to grab the silver medal (for now). Will the Korean be able to reach the Swede soon and grab gold?

Meanwhile, a stable Peugeot (7.6%) is comfortable in the #4 spot, as #5 Skoda (6.6%, up from 6.3%) is still at an arm’s length.

As for OEMs, Volkswagen Group (19.9%) is in the leadership position, but the German auto group now has to look behind it. A rising Stellantis (18.3%, up from 18.1%) could create problems for the German conglomerate in the second half of the year.

Conversely, Geely–Volvo saw its share drop in July from 16.3% to 15.9% due to Polestar and Lynk & Co having a slow month. With PHEVs presumably out of fashion for the rest of the year, and no significant BEV launches coming in the remainder of 2022, one wonders how low the company will go.

#4 Hyundai–Kia (13.2%, up from 12.7%) is in 4th, waiting to see how big Geely–Volvo’s fall from grace will be.

Finally, in 5th, we have a falling BMW Group (10.9%, down from 11.2%). It is nevertheless a safe distance above its arch rival, Mercedes-Benz Group, as both groups are now suffering from the transition into a more BEV-heavy lineup.