Can-Am Is Back With Two All-New Electric Motorcycles!

When more people know about your beluga-inspired 3-wheeler than race-winning dirt bikes, that’s a problem.

Back when I was a kid, when dinosaurs still walked the Earth and Steve Hanley was a bright, young attorney, Can-Am was the bike to have. Throughout the seventies, Can-Am’s two-strokes were serious contenders on off-road tracks – and, in 1974, the brand won the AMA 250cc motocross national championship. And now, they’re back!

Can-Am’s not just back – it’s bringing a pair of 100% all-new, and all-electric motorcycles to market in a bid to restore the brand’s legacy. And frankly: after years of building heavy, bloated three-wheelers marketed at people who are afraid of motorcycles, it’s not a moment too soon.

This is a Problem, Legacy-wise

It’s supposed to look like that, I think; courtesy Can-Am/BRP.

For their part, Can-Am’s parent company, BRP, seems to understand – and the new bikes look the business.  “Today, our story of innovation reaches new heights with the reveal of market-shaping electric products that will enhance consumer experience on the road,” said José Boisjoli, President and CEO of BRP. “Half a century ago, Can-Am roared to victory on the track and the trail, and today, a new legacy begins. With the Can-Am Origin and Can-Am Pulse, the first two models of our electric 2-wheel family, we are gearing up to reclaim our motorcycle heritage by crafting thrilling riding experiences for a whole new generation.”

The two new bike models – the Can-Am Origin off-roader and the Can-Am Pulse street bike – offer two different styles of riding while sharing the same Rotex E-Power drivetrain that will be brought to bear on the competition from LiveWire, Zero, and (of course) Taiga and Polaris in BRP’s personal watercraft (Sea-Doo) and snowmobile (Ski-Doo) markets.

The Origin and Pulse bikes will be available next year as 2024 model bikes. While you wait, you can check out the company’s official launch video, below, then let us know what you think of the brand’s rebirth in the comments.

The Can-Am Legacy is Reborn

Source | Images: BRP.

 

