CleanTechnica

Cars

1st Turkish Electric Car On The Way

Published

Without the need for highly advanced and patented fossil fuel engines, more and more players are looking to get into the automaker game. We’ve been reporting on the seemingly sudden but serious entrance from Vietnam’s VinFast. Now we also have news of a new entrant out of Turkey.

A Bosch employee of almost two decades, Gürcan Karakas, is leading the effort. Bosch has been a major automotive supplier for years.

The new electric automaker’s name is Togg, and the first test vehicles have been produced in Istanbul, Turkey.

“By the beginning of November we will have perfected the processes and then freeze them in this form,” CEO Karakas says. “Then we will have our production facility ready for series production.”

The launch of the electric vehicle, an SUV, is supposed to be on the market at the end of the 1st quarter of 2023, “after completion of the technical qualification and certification tests with a view to European standards.” Of course it is targeting the European market. Who wouldn’t be?

“We held our Board of Directors meeting this month at our Gemlik Facility, where we started trial production,” the translation of the tweet below states. “After our meeting, our Minister of Trade, Mr. We held a consultation meeting and test drive with Mehmet Muş.”

The translation of this next one, showing their concept EV, is “Our Concept Smart Device, which took to the global stage at the Consumer Electronics Fair #CES2022, the meeting point of the technology world, and where we exhibited the technologies we will use in the future #Togg, is waiting to meet you face to face at Zorlu Center as of today.

How far will Togg get? Does it have a chance?

 
Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO.

