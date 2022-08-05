Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla adds a mobile swimming pool placed at the Hilden Germany Supercharger. Credit: Tesla Welt Podcast / YouTube.

Clean Transport

Enjoy This Tesla Super Pool While Supercharging

Published

Tesla has added a new interesting attraction to a Supercharger station in Hilden, Germany — a mobile swimming pool. This is a small rectangular pool that will offer Tesla passengers a good time while their car is getting charged.

According to Tesla Welt Podcast, a German Tesla YouTube channel, this pool at the Hilden Supercharger station started offering the service on Thursday, 4th August 2022 (video report below).

Tesla owners and passengers will be allowed to use this small swimming pool (aka Super Pool) for 10-minute intervals as their car receives DC fast charging at the Supercharger station. This small pool and the balls inside it are branded with the Tesla wordmarks.

It normally takes 25–30 mins on average to charge a Model 3 or Model Y from 20% to 80% state of charge (SoC) on both the older V2 Superchargers (150 kW) and the new V3 Supercharchargers (250 kW).

The V3 Supercharging speed slows down gradually as the battery moves toward a higher SoC, so it’s often best to charge from V3 Tesla Superchargers for 15-minute sessions for a quick charge from 20% to 60% SoC (demonstrated in the following video).

So, the Tesla Supercharger in the town of Hilden, Germany, has 40 charging stalls at this location. The automaker will make this newly introduced idea of a swimming pool available to customers from tomorrow onwards.

A long-time Tesla enthusiast and original Roadster owner has opened a restaurant at this Supercharger location that he runs on sustainable energy. For the restaurant, he has installed separate solar panels on the poles in the open area and has installed a 2-megawatt battery storage system by Teslvolt.

The Hilden Tesla Supercharger is at least 564 km (~350 miles) away from the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg (by road, source: Google Maps).

A Fastned DC fast charging station with 6 stalls is also attached to this Tesla Supercharger station for other electric vehicle owners to have a good experience and get to know more about Tesla and Superchargers for inspiration.

Tesla has started offering its Supercharger stations available for electric vehicles from other manufacturers, the transition has begun in Europe and is slowly expanding. This was the main reason Tesla retrofitted its European Supercharger stations with the CCS2 plugs and cars with the CCS2 design charge port.

Some Tesla enthusiasts think that this idea is not going to work because of various reasons, including hygiene issues and practicality in the long term.

Tesla is on an innovation spree in Germany. The automaker also showcased a trailer with expandable solar panels in the country a few weeks ago and now this swimming pool at a Supercharger station.

Originally published on Tesla Oracle.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Top Takeaways From Tesla’s 2022 Annual Stockholder Meeting

Tesla held its annual meeting of stockholders at its Austin, Texas factory on Thursday. The meeting invited shareholders to join in person, in addition to over...

3 hours ago

Cars

UK Plugin EV Share Shrinks In July, BEVs Still Growing

The UK auto market saw plugin electric vehicles take 16.7% share in July, down from 17.1% year on year. BEV share grew, but not...

16 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Operating Margin #1 In Industry

One of the highlights of the annual Tesla shareholder meeting held earlier today was a graph showing that Tesla has risen to #1 in...

1 day ago

Cars

10 Years Since Model S Launch, Tesla Has Proven A Lot Of Critics Wrong

Tesla is holding its annual shareholder meeting today. Elon Musk likes to go through the history of the company during these annual shareholder meetings,...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.