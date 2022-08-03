BMW Launches New, iX1 Art Car At Tomorrowland ’22

When BMW does an art car, they tend to do it right – and their latest art car project, based on the company’s new iX1 compact electric crossover and recently revealed at Tomorrowland ’22, is no exception.

BMW iX1 x Steve Aoki

BMW has been in the “art car” game for long enough that there’s a whole section of the BMW Museum in Munich devoted to them. “(It) is the home of the BMW Art Car collection,” reads the website’s official copy, “to which important artists from around the world have contributed since 1975.”

How many art cars are there? There were 19, but – as of last week – there are now an even 20, thanks to superstar DJ Steve Aoki, who took one of the all-new BMW iX1 electric crossovers to Belgium’s Tomorrowland music festival (which hadn’t been held since 2019, because: COVID) dressed in a custom wrap to the “Magical Forest of Joy.”

BMW says its newest art car was designed to celebrate sustainability and the joy of music. The wrap features a brightly colored, nature-inspired print and various “messages of joy” written by fans who’d shared personal messages, feelings, and positive thoughts about the future with the artist.

I love it (not that you asked), but I’ve always been a fan of art cars – and the more “out there” they are, the better.

#17, BMW M3 GT2

The Steve Aoki-designed EV was on display inside Tomorrowland’s “Magical Forest of Joy” throughout the festival, allowing visitors could pose for photos and videos with the iX1.

When the car makes its more formal market debut, it’s expected to be BMW’s cheapest EV, and serve as an entry-level vehicle for new BMW customers with 348 km (about 270 miles) of range from its battery, which can go from 0 to 80% charge in under 30 minutes at select, high-powered DC fast chargers.

You can check out more pictures of this one-off crossover, below, then let us know what you think of BMW’s littlest EV in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

BMW iX1 Art Car

Source | Images: BMW.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here