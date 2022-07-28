Podcast: Green Agriculture Will Save The World (Part Two)

The last time we talked with Steve Heckeroth, we discussed the history of climate change, the source of fossil fuels, the way that agriculture helped to stabilize the Earth’s climate after the last ice age, and how it can do the same thing again.

Along the way, we found that Steve Heckeroth – founder and CIO of clean tech firm Solectrac and maker of high-efficiency electric farm tractors, sure – but Steve also happens to have a long history of building EVs that goes way back into the 1990s, when he converted a Type III Karmann Ghia to electric power to help advance the cause of California’s original 1990 ZEV mandate.

That wasn’t even his day job. Steve’s also an architect, who specialized in designing solar-powered “umbrella homes” in California that produced their own power, and used the insulating properties of the Earth around them to keep them at a more-or-less constant temperature.

In other words: Steve is an interesting guy, and I think you’ll love hearing more about the journey that led him to where he is today. Give it a listen, then let us know what you think of this latest episode of CleanTech Talk in the comments section at the bottom or the page.

CleanTech Talk: Electric Tractors – So Much to Love

