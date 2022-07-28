Connect with us

Just one electric, intelligent tractor can do more good than a dozen electric cars.

Agriculture

Podcast: Green Agriculture Will Save The World (Part Two)

Steve Heckeroth is doing everything he can to make it better.

The last time we talked with Steve Heckeroth, we discussed the history of climate change, the source of fossil fuels, the way that agriculture helped to stabilize the Earth’s climate after the last ice age, and how it can do the same thing again.

This Climate Graph is in That One

global warming timeline

Along the way, we found that Steve Heckeroth – founder and CIO of clean tech firm Solectrac and maker of high-efficiency electric farm tractors, sure – but Steve also happens to have a long history of building EVs that goes way back into the 1990s, when he converted a Type III Karmann Ghia to electric power to help advance the cause of California’s original 1990 ZEV mandate.

That wasn’t even his day job. Steve’s also an architect, who specialized in designing solar-powered “umbrella homes” in California that produced their own power, and used the insulating properties of the Earth around them to keep them at a more-or-less constant temperature.

In other words: Steve is an interesting guy, and I think you’ll love hearing more about the journey that led him to where he is today. Give it a listen, then let us know what you think of this latest episode of CleanTech Talk in the comments section at the bottom or the page.

CleanTech Talk: Electric Tractors – So Much to Love

Original content from CleanTechnica.

 
I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

