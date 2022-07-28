Connect with us

EVs, Climate Change, and Consumerism on CleanTech Talk With Matt Teske

In this episode, we talk about consumer psychology, and what really needs to change to save the planet.

Matt Teske – my Electrify Expo co-host and founder of EV charging and visualization app, Chargeway – is joining us on CleanTech Talk to discuss electrification, consumerism, and what it’s really going to take to effect real change in the fight against climate disaster.

With more than twenty years’ experience helping car brands to communicate with consumers, Matt understands consumer psychology as well as anyone. In this episode, Matt and I explore consumerism, and ask the question: do we all need to buy electric cars – or do we really all need to find different ways of moving around, and which change will be easier to make happen?

There’s Swiss studies, big battery talk, references to a million-mile Tesla and the efficiencies of self-driving cars, along with – let’s face it: a little more nonsense than usual for a CleanTech Talk podcast, but we hope you enjoy. Check it out, below, then let us know what you think of Matt’s take on things in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

The Change We Need to Save The Planet

You can also find episodes CleanTech Talk on AnchorApple Podcasts + iTunesBreakerGoogle PodcastsOvercastPocketPodbeanRadio PublicSoundCloudSpotify, or Stitcher.

