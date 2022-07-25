In the pics above, you can see the Tesla Giga Texas factory, which includes an automated 4680 battery production facility. This is the second Tesla 4680 battery factory. The first one is the prototype 4680 factory in Fremont, California. The prototype factory in California has surpassed a million 4680 cells of production. The third 4680 battery factory is being built at the Tesla Giga Berlin factory.

The 4680 battery is currently being used is some production Texas Model Ys at Giga Texas. It will also be used in the Cybertruck, the Tesla Semi tractor, the next-gen Roadster, and eventually the Model 3. The 4680 battery pack is contributing to the structural rigidity of the vehicle and is not just baggage.

In the foreground is the framework of the building that will supply the dry cathodes for the onsite battery production facility from raw battery materials supplied by North American mines.

Tesla has determined that the “jelly roll” cathode in a 46mm × 80mm can is the optimum in lithium-ion battery size and configuration. Panasonic and CATL have announced 4680 battery factories in North America to also supply Tesla with batteries.

When it comes to vehicle lithium-ion batteries, Tesla is “walking the walk” while many others are “talking the talk.” Many years of design, testing, and prototype automated production have gone into the Tesla 4680 battery.

