Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Jim Ringold, CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla Giga Texas Cyber Rodeo — On The Ground (With Photos)

Published

The official public opening of Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory is now in the database.

Image courtesy of Jim Ringold, CleanTechnica.

Elon Musk talking to space cowboy Han Solo … er, Harrison Ford. Image courtesy of Jim Ringold, CleanTechnica.

Housed in the largest building, by volume, in this country, Giga Texas is awe inspiring. The employees and their families touring the building know it is something special, and they are excited to be a part of it. This version of “machines building machines” is the most advanced Tesla factory yet, said Elon in his most polished presentation ever.

Production paused for this event. It was a factory “in suspended animation” for the viewing. Obviously, in full production, the assembly lines were full of Model Ys. If the big-talking automotive companies are not very afraid of this avant-garde plant, they should be. Starting with a clean sheet of paper with fresh ideas on how to build the AI future is an amazing advantage.

There will never be a car factory grand opening to equal it. It had to cost millions to pull off. The details would take a large memory stick to describe. The colored emphasis lighting in the factory; the entertainment, including roller skating ladies and DJs; class food and drink; and so much eye candy.

You can see all the outside events on YouTube. The monster parking lot, fog machines for making the lasers more dramatic, the whole north end of the building a projected video, the formation drones, and of course world class fireworks at the end of Elon’s speech. 

There was a petting zoo for the kids, Texas cowboys demonstrating their lariat tricks, food and drink for everyone. Two whole tank trucks full of drinking water! No hospitality stone was left unturned.

The large yet unused space behind the Tesla logo windows was turned into a world class music venue. Every rock show lighting technique ever was used there. And of course the megawatt sound system!

Elon arrived on stage driving the first Tesla Roadster. From my perspective, he made his most polished presentation ever, covering the past, present, and future. He ended by driving off in the Cybertruck, the future. The future is, Elon said, the Cybertruck for 2023, the Semi, the Roadster, the world’s largest car battery plant, and, of course, the robot. Elon said the battery plant is now operational at Giga Texas.

I don’t know how much Elon invested in this epic event, but he described it as “Killer!” Indeed!

By Jim Ringold

Image courtesy of Jim Ringold,
CleanTechnica

Image courtesy of Jim Ringold, CleanTechnica.

Image courtesy of Jim Ringold, CleanTechnica.

Image courtesy of Jim Ringold, CleanTechnica.

Image courtesy of Jim Ringold, CleanTechnica.

Image courtesy of Jim Ringold, CleanTechnica.

Image courtesy of Jim Ringold, CleanTechnica.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Cyber Rodeo — What Just Happened? [UPDATED]

Our man on the ground at the Tesla Cyber Rodeo talks about Elon Musk opening up about the future, robots, and underground taxis.

23 hours ago

Cars

Who Repairs Your Tesla After an Accident? Drive Accident Solutions Clues Us In

Who would you trust to repair your Tesla? In Brisbane, it is Drive Accident Solutions. When an elderly tradie (tradesperson) backed his overloaded ute...

1 day ago

Cars

Carmakers Face A Conundrum — An Economist’s Perspective

By Paul Wildman and David Waterworth

1 day ago
Tesla's cyber rodeo Tesla's cyber rodeo

Clean Transport

What Can We Expect At Tesla’s “Cyber Rodeo” Event In Texas?

The hottest ticket in the world right now is Tesla’s Cyber Rodeo event in Austin, Texas. The word that I’m hearing from both Matt Holm and Anuarbek Imanbaev, who run...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.