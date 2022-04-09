Tesla Giga Texas Cyber Rodeo — On The Ground (With Photos)

The official public opening of Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory is now in the database.

Housed in the largest building, by volume, in this country, Giga Texas is awe inspiring. The employees and their families touring the building know it is something special, and they are excited to be a part of it. This version of “machines building machines” is the most advanced Tesla factory yet, said Elon in his most polished presentation ever.

Production paused for this event. It was a factory “in suspended animation” for the viewing. Obviously, in full production, the assembly lines were full of Model Ys. If the big-talking automotive companies are not very afraid of this avant-garde plant, they should be. Starting with a clean sheet of paper with fresh ideas on how to build the AI future is an amazing advantage.

There will never be a car factory grand opening to equal it. It had to cost millions to pull off. The details would take a large memory stick to describe. The colored emphasis lighting in the factory; the entertainment, including roller skating ladies and DJs; class food and drink; and so much eye candy.

You can see all the outside events on YouTube. The monster parking lot, fog machines for making the lasers more dramatic, the whole north end of the building a projected video, the formation drones, and of course world class fireworks at the end of Elon’s speech.

There was a petting zoo for the kids, Texas cowboys demonstrating their lariat tricks, food and drink for everyone. Two whole tank trucks full of drinking water! No hospitality stone was left unturned.

The large yet unused space behind the Tesla logo windows was turned into a world class music venue. Every rock show lighting technique ever was used there. And of course the megawatt sound system!

Elon arrived on stage driving the first Tesla Roadster. From my perspective, he made his most polished presentation ever, covering the past, present, and future. He ended by driving off in the Cybertruck, the future. The future is, Elon said, the Cybertruck for 2023, the Semi, the Roadster, the world’s largest car battery plant, and, of course, the robot. Elon said the battery plant is now operational at Giga Texas.

I don’t know how much Elon invested in this epic event, but he described it as “Killer!” Indeed!

By Jim Ringold

